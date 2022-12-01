Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 30, 2022, Wednesday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, featuring 17-day champion Cris Pannullo and two new players.

Hailing from Ocean City, New Jersey, Cris is a customer success operations manager. With his win in the November 29 episode, he surpassed the total score of Mattea Roach, the third-highest scorer of season 38. Mattea’s 23-day winning amount was $570,983 and Cris’ total score after his 17th win was $610,344.

In the latest episode, he returned to the game show to defend his win. He was up against two new contestants — Jeannette Bonjour, a retired English teacher from Kansas City, Missouri, and Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

Cris was leading the game in the November 30 episode from the beginning. The categories for the first round included “Our Divided Nation, Time For Some Food, Movie Title Fun, Foreign Words & Phrases, Elementary, My Dear Watson.”

Cris picked the first Daily Double and correctly answered 16 questions. He banked $6,200, while Randall Rayford scored $6,200 by giving 11 correct answers. The latter had no incorrect responses in round 1, however, Cris had two. Jeannette Bonjour, on the other hand, struggled with the signaling device and could only answer three questions, out of which one was incorrect. She scored $800 in the first round.

In the second round, the categories were “Declaration Of Independence Signers, A Giant Category, Something To Read, Them’S Fightin’ Words, A Colorful Song Title, You Can Quote “Me”.”

Randall continued to keep his scorecard free of incorrect responses and got his score up at $12,600. Cris took the lead in the Double Jeopardy round as he banked $28,800. He found both the Daily Doubles, but could only answer one correctly. But the loss didn’t affect his scores. Jeannette was getting a hang of using the signaling device and she scored $3,600.

The Final round was interesting as Jeannette, who was facing trouble competing against Cris and Randall, was the only one giving the correct response to the final question. Randall, however, didn’t lose any money as he wagered zero dollars. Cris, however, lost around a thousand dollars, which didn’t affect his top scorer position on Wednesday’s game.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the November 30 episode was “Flags of Our Hemisphere.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“The stars on this country’s flag represent states, 26 of them; unlike the USA’s, its “federal district” gets its own 27th star.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Brazil.”

Only Jeannette gave the right response, while Cris wrote Mexico and Randall guessed “Venezuela.”

Take a look at the final results of the November 30 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $28,800 – $1,221 = $27,579 (What is Mexico) (18-day total: $637,923)

Randall Rayford: $12,600 – $0 = $12,600 (What is Venezuela?)

Jeannette Bonjour: $3,600 + $3,000 = $6,600 (What is Mexico Brazil?)

Despite giving an incorrect answer in the final round, Cris won the latest game. He has now become an 18-day champion and his total score went up at $637,923. He is just a few numbers away from beating the record of Season 38’s second-highest scorer Matt Amodio ($1,528,601).

Meanwhile, Cris will return for his 19th game against two new players. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

