Who won Jeopardy! tonight? Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Jeopardy! season 39 game 178 aired on KABC-TV this Wednesday, May 17, at 7 pm ET. In the episode, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, returned for his 6th game after winning $157,000 in the previous episodes.

His challengers were Brittani Seagren, a nurse practitioner from Bourbonnais, Illinois, and David Lu, a mail processing clerk from Los Angeles, California. The three players were competing to earn money by answering many tough knowledge-based questions.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Ben Chan

Ben once again had a runaway to the finals and is the first player to lead all the rounds for six games in a row. His challengers were hardly able to compete against him in any round as Ben kept on getting the daily doubles.

The categories under the first round were Great Brits, “X” In The City, Pantomime Horse, That’s Our Motto!, Y’Know, The Movie Where… and We’re Full Of Questions.

Ben got an early daily double in the game but failed to answer it correctly. He recovered quickly and led the game after 30 clues. In total, Ben gave 17 correct answers against one wrong one. Meanwhile, Brittani gave five correct responses, with no incorrect answer, and Davis answered five questions correctly and gave two wrong responses.

The categories under the! Double Jeopardy round were Podcasts, U.S. Presidential Elections, Scientific Devices & Instruments, Poe”M”s; Recent Pop Music, and Jeopardy! After Dark.

Both Brittani and David were unable to catch up with Ben Chan in the round, as he got both the daily doubles. The challengers barely managed to stay on the plus side of the score. In total, Ben gave 31 correct answers, against three incorrect responses. David gave nine right and eight wrong answers, while Brittani answered seven questions correctly and three incorrectly.

The score after the Double Jeopardy round was Ben at $24,205, David at $1200, and Brittani at $400.

Just like the previous five games, Ben once again got the final question right and earned $25,000 in the episode. Brittani also gave the correct response but was too far behind to have any hopes of taking the lead.

Hence, Ben Chan won Jeopardy! today.

Ben Chan: Tonight's Winner (Image via jeopardy.com)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question of the May 17 episode of Jeopardy! was under the category, National Memorials. The final clue read:

"Efforts recently began to reintroduce 2 species of oyster to help restore the contaminated waters of this, a national memorial."

The correct response to the question was:

“What is Pearl Harbor?”

Ben and Brittani earned $795 and $399 respectively in the round while David lost $200 by betting his money on Three Mile Island.

The final score of Jeopardy! game 178 was:

Ben Chan: $24,205 + $795 = $25,000 (What is Pearl Harbor??) (6-day total: $182,000)

David Lu: $1,200 – $200 = $1,000 (What Three Mile Island?)

Brittani Seagren: $400 + $399 = $799 (What is Pearl Harbor?)

Ben has successfully joined the Tournament of Champions and might even get to the Masters series if he is able to keep up with his winning streak. He played three games in April but was unable to return at the time due to medical reasons.

His fourth game continued on May 15, where he defeated the reigning 8-day champion Hannah Wilson.

Ben Chan will return to Jeopardy! for his 7th game on Thursday, May 18, to play against John Groves and Kristen Beck.

