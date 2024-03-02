Who is Xhoana Xheneti? Gavin Rossdale reveals new girlfriend with picture on Instagram

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, hard-launched his new relationship with Xhoana Xheneti on Instagram. The Bush lead singer shared a birthday post featuring his new girlfriend, captioning it,

"Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you."

Xhoana Xheneti is an Albanian singer who goes by the stage name Xhoana X, and according to Net Worth Post, she has a net worth of over $1.3 million.

Here is all you need to know about Xhoana Xheneti, Gavin Rossdale’s new girlfriend

Xhoana Xheneti, an Albanian citizen, was born in the capital city of Tirana on February 27, 1989. She moved to the US as a child and grew up between Los Angeles and New York. Xhoana Xheneti is a polyglot and can speak three languages: Albanian, Italian, and English.

The singer’s music has mostly been described as dark electro-pop, inspired by British trip-hop bands Portishead and Massive Attack. Trip-hop can be described as a psychedelic fusion of electronica and hip-hop combined with slow tempos and an atmospheric sound. It often incorporates elements of jazz, soul, funk, reggae, dub, R&B, and other forms of electronic music.

Xhoana has also worked with the nu-metal band Korn. Her sister, Evis Xheneti, an actress who appeared in The OC, happens to be married to the nu-metal band’s guitarist, Chris Schaffer, and the pair have three children.

The singer has found success and appreciation for her niche. Metal Magazine describes Xhoana Xheneti and her work as,

"The Albanian-born Los Angeles-based dark electro-pop artist Xhoana X has made her captivating darkness her main strength, combining freedom, rebellion, and heroism in a way of understanding music that could well be a ritual charged with symbolism."

Xhoana Xheneti’s last release was the GIRLGUN EP, which featured the songs Girlgun, The Illusion, Save Me, GG Interlude, and Torture. It was released in January 2023.

The Xheneti-Rossdale romance might be new, but they have been “Instagram-official” for a while. While today might be the first time Gavin Rossdale posted a picture of Xhoana Xheneti, the experimental artist has been posting pictures of the couple since January 2024, starting with going to a wedding together.

Gavin Rossdale's life following his divorce from Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has been in several high-profile relationships, the most famous being with Gwen Stefani. Stefani and Rossdale were married for 14 years, having tied the knot in 2002. Rossdale is the father of four children, including three sons with Gwen. Following their divorce in 2016, the children split their time between living in Malibu with their dad and in Los Angeles with their mom and stepfather, Blake Shelton.

The grunge band Bush, launched in 1992, has seen many highs and lows throughout the years. Apart from Gavin Rossdale, the British band is comprised of lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Nik Hughes. The band may have broken up in 2002 for a while, but they reformed in 2010 and have released five albums since.

Bush has recently announced a North American tour, Loaded: The Greatest Hits, which will take place from July 26, 2024, to September 15, 2024, in major cities across the US and Canada. They will be joined by acclaimed guitarist Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains and grunge band Candlebox.