Who was YNC Capo? Tributes pour in as Memphis rapper dies after being fatally shot

Memphis-based rapper YNC Capo was recently shot dead in Frayser. The fatal shooting reportedly took place on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The rapper was just 22 years old at the time of his passing.

News of YNC Capo’s demise was confirmed by friends and relatives on social media on Sunday, August 15, 2021. As per the police report, the young rapper was reportedly shot in the hip and passed away due to fatal gun wounds.

According to Biography Daily, the rapper’s manager, Renaldo Hess, spoke to the Chicago Sun Times to confirm that YNC Capo was murdered on the streets of Memphis. He mentioned:

“He was a good kid. The streets of Chicago is something. He was murdered. I don’t understand what is going on with all these kids.”

The rapper was reportedly rushed to the University of Chicago Medicine Children’s Hospital but lost his battle for life. As of now, no suspect has been identified but police are currently investigating the incident.

Following news of his tragic demise, several fans took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper. He was also remembered by colleagues and fellow musicians from the rap industry.

Who was YNC Capo? Twitter mourns the rapper's tragic death

YNC Capo was an aspiring rapper, singer and songwriter. Born in 1999 in the US, he was reportedly part of Chief Keef’s Glo Gang. He began his career in the music industry after launching his YouTube channel in 2017.

YNC Capo rose to fame with the song Feeling Like Kevo in 2019. The track amassed nearly eight million views on YouTube. He went on to release several other songs like Normal Life, Life So Sweet, While I’m Here and Dumpin Out Tha Sunroof, among others.

He was also associated with the Zach Hurth x Mota Media YouTube channel that aimed to give a platform to "Rising Talents". YNC Capo also managed to gain a considerable following on social media; he had more than 30K followers on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the young talent was the latest victim of gun violence. After news of his tragic passing, several social media users took to Twitter to mourn YNC Capo’s untimely death:

ync capo was really one of my very favorite artists to come out of memphis in the past decade and it hurts me so bad that he’s about to get more love than ever now that he’s gone — jack 👨🏼‍💻 (@GACKJREGORY) August 16, 2021

R.I.P YNC Capo 😢 — The Chosen One🤴🏾 (@Koryell6) August 15, 2021

Rip Ync Capo — Josh (@Ignoredjosh9) August 15, 2021

Dam ync capo died ? Crazy bro you never know when your last day is — Luigi🏝 (@LilJaylen_hoop) August 16, 2021

Damn why they do ync capo like that — JWil. 🌸 (@jseymonne) August 16, 2021

Long Live YNC Capo 🙏🏾 — Chaz W. (@RobCartier901) August 15, 2021

No way YNC Capo dead — Toot💓 (@__Carrington) August 15, 2021

they done killed YNC Capo 😭 I’m hurt! — nikole ♥ (@_jnikole1) August 16, 2021

Damn so ts true? YNC Capo dead?? — anti$ocial (@1of1oui) August 15, 2021

Finding out YNC Capo died ruined my whole day… mann — medu$a.🐍 (@neshiationne) August 15, 2021

YNC Capo died..feeling like Kevo was a pure hit — Playmaker158 (@playmaker4six) August 16, 2021

Ain’t no way that nigga ync capo gone .. — MISSISSIPPI TITTY 😬 (@MississippiTity) August 15, 2021

💔 RIP YNC Capo, we still play Feeling Like Kevo like it dropped yesterday. 😔 pic.twitter.com/wel4SGv1HA — WhatsSleepTV.com 😴 (@WhatsSleepTV) August 15, 2021

Rising Memphis rapper YNC Capo was shot & killed last night. RIP 🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/o1vWQ1wRyq — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 15, 2021

RIP YNC Capo — 💰 (@Wavvygotit) August 16, 2021

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that the young soul will be deeply missed by fans and close acquaintances. YNC Capo’s family is yet to release an official statement about his death.

Not much is known about the singer’s family but he is reportedly survived by his mother and son, Dillan Harris.

