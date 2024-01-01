Who is Yvonne Roberts? John Pilger had a daughter with partner after separating from first wife Scarth Flett

Australian journalist, writer and filmmaker, John Pilger recently passed away after battling a brief illness on December 30, 2023. Pilger was 84 years old at the time of death. John's family paid tribute to him on his social media page, writing that his work as a journalist and his documentaries were praised throughout his career.

John Pilger worked with various publications, including Reuters and Daily Mirror. But apart from his professional work, he was also a father of two children, Sam and Zoe.

While Sam was born from John's marriage to journalist Scarth Flett, his daughter Zoe was born when John was romantically linked to journalist Yvonne Roberts, as per The Guardian. Yvonne is also a journalist like John and she has worked on various shows like The Week, Weekend World, and more.

Yvonne Roberts and her relationship with John Pilger explained

John Pilger gained recognition for covering a lot of events as a journalist. However, he preferred to keep his personal life away from the limelight. As mentioned earlier, he had two children named Sam and Joe and was once in a relationship with Yvonne Roberts for a brief period.

GHGossip states that John and Yvonne were romantically linked after the former's divorce from his first wife, Scarth Flett. Details about the relationship remain unknown along with the reasons that led to their separation.

According to the official website of The Young Foundation, Yvonne Roberts was previously employed at The Observer as a chief leader writer. She is the chairman of the trustees of Women in Prison where they aim to decrease the number of women serving their sentence in prison for different offences.

During an interview in 2016, Yvonne revealed that her parents arrived in Madrid when she was three months old. She was also chosen as the inaugural political writer-in-residence for the University of Sussex at the time and she expressed her happiness about the same by saying:

"Delighted, honoured, intrigued and then anxious about how to make the role work well for politics undergraduates and the politics department. I'm sure we'll all learn a great deal."

Yvonne's daughter Zoe is currently pursuing her career as an author. Her official website states that she completed her graduation at Cambridge University and pursued her Masters at Goldsmiths, University of London. She has been the recipient of various accolades and has written only one book so far, titled Eat My Heart Out.

John Pilger's successful career explained in brief

John Pilger's obituary in The Guardian states that he created more than 60 documentaries and their themes received positive feedback. He joined Reuters after arriving in Britain in 1962 and was later involved with the Daily Mirror for a long time, reporting on various events.

He began making documentaries in the 70s and the most popular among them include Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia, Cambodia – The Betrayal, Welcome to Australia, Palestine Is Still the Issue, Stealing a Nation, and more.

John was also a recipient of several accolades at The Press Awards during the 60s and 70s. He also won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009.