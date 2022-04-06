Who is Zach Erdem from Serving the Hamptons? Turkey-born restaurant owner’s first English word was “exit"

The makers of Selling the Hamptons came up with another interesting reality show called Serving the Hamptons. The summer special docuseries is based on the everyday life of young and attractive staff members working at the happening 75 Main Restaurant on the East End of Long Island.

Zach Erdem is the restaurant owner who will be seen leading his staff in this upcoming show which is set to air on April 7. The Turkey-born reality TV star has been in the food and beverage industry for over 11 years and is the owner of AM Nightclub, Blu Mar, Summer House Nightclub Lounge, and Harpoon House hotel.

His journey towards ruling the East End started when he left the mountains of Turkey. In his hometown, he was raised poor and worked as a shepherd.

Speaking about his early life, Erdem told Dan’s Paper:

“It was in the mountains and the little village had no road, no TVs, no electricity, so basically cave life. I had been a shepherd in the mountains with the animals all day long, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

Zach Erdem came to New York City in 2002

Erdem started dreaming big when he first saw New York City in a newspaper. He kept that newsprint image for years before finally making the big move to NYC with little money in his pocket in 2002. Erdem didn’t know any English in the beginning, and the first word he learned was “exit", which he came across frequently while availing public transport.

Eventually, he moved to Southampton where he got a dishwashing job at 75 Main. He worked his way up to being a bartender but left soon after. He then joined another restaurant named Nello as the manager, but got fired in 2010. This was when he found out that 75 Main was up for sale. He took the risk, and it paid off. He built 75 Main into an iconic restaurant, and gained the title of “The Main Man in Southampton.”

His restaurant not only gained popularity among locals, but many celebrities visited the eatery. The Kardashians, cast members of Real Housewives, and multiple A-list socialites and celebrities have dined at the restaurant. In fact, President Joe Biden once ate there when he was the VP of former president Barack Obama.

When will Serving the Hamptons premiere?

Serving the Hamptons season 1 will premiere on Thursday, April 7 on Discovery+. A total of five one-hour episodes will be released at the same time.

The official synopsis of Serving the Hamptons reads:

“The five hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world, while showcasing all the juicy drama in the lives of the young, s**y restaurant staff at Southampton’s ‘it’ destination for dining, 75 Main, as they hook up, argue, and work together to make sure the clients come back for more.”

In addition to Zach Erdem, the Serving the Hamptons cast also includes manager Victoria Hilton, V.I.P hostesses Samantha Crichton and Jillian Gough, chef Brogan Wu, DJ Ethan Thompson, waiter Jack Tavcar, waitress Hailey Druek, and bartenders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Bisasor.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee