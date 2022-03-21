Who is Zareh Isa? American Idol auditioner is former contestant Nadia Turner's daughter

American Idol Season 20 auditions will get to witness a blast from the past on episode 4 of the show. Zareh Isa will grace the stage with her performance to impress the Idol judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

However, her performance is not the only thing that will surprise the judges. She is also the daughter of former contestant Nadia Turner.

Nadia Turner was in season 4 of the competition and made it to the Top 8 before getting eliminated from the show. Zareh auditioned for American Idol without telling her mother, who thought they were going for a mother-daughter spa day.

Upon reaching the filming location, host Ryan Seacrest pulled Nadia out of the car as she was blind folded. What he said next surprised the former contestant and made her emotional at the thought of her daughter auditioning for the show. Ryan said:

"Do you have any idea where you are?...What about if we say, 'Coming up after the break...This is American Idol."

Who is American Idol contestant Zareh Turner?

Zareh Isa is a 22 year old stylist at a clothing brand called Camilla in Los Angeles. The clothing brand features kaftans, tees, pants, swimwear, accessories, kitchenware and more.

Camilla Franks is one of Australia's leading fashion designers and is celebrated globally for her innovative designs, inspired by her travels abroad and imaginative escapism.

Zareh Isa was born on December 27, 1999 in Miami, Florida to mother Nadia Turner. Zareh's mother also features in her audition for American Idol. She is an American singer, songwriter, actress and radio/television personality.

The contestant revealed to the judges that her mother had just found out that she was going to be auditioning for the competition. She also wore the same clothes that Nadia wore during her audition on season 4 of the show.

Zareh performed “Bust Out Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan, which impressed the judges as they also got teary eyed thinking of two generations auditioning on American Idol.

Aside from her performance on the show, she also released two singles in Febrauary 2022, namely You Do Something to Me and I'm Not Ready for Love, which are available on various music streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL.

The contestant has been very active on her social media. She has over 1 thousand followers on Instagram and regularly posts self-portraits of herself trying out different fashion trends. She is fascinated by nail art and has a series of clips with her getting her nails done, dedicated to her Instagram highlights.

She also posts regular TikTok videos lip syncing to various stylish monologue. Her friends and family have been extremely supportive of her audition and have posted Instagram stories to cheer on the contestant.

Episode 4 will air the last round of auditions in Los Angeles. The episode will also feature some newfound talents who will impress the judges. Additionally, there will be a special guest visit from Motley Crue's bassist, Nikki Sixx. The guest will open the show with his band’s iconic 1985 power ballad, Home Sweet Home.

American Idol airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

