Who is Zofia Jastrzębska? Meet the actress who plays Gita in Netflix's Infamy.

The Polish series Infamy is all set to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Zofia Jastrzębska plays the lead role of Gita in this series. Zofia Jastrzębska is a Polish model, actor, and social media artist born in 1998.

In addition to Infamy, Zofia has appeared in several other films, including A Girl and an Astronaut (2023), Kundel (2022), and Warszawianka (2023).

Who is Zofia Jastrzębska?

Zofia Jastrzębska is working under the e-Talenta casting platform in Europe and resides in Warszawa, Poland. She enjoys dance and sports such as horseback riding and surfing at the age of 25. From 2017 to 2021, Zofia studied acting at the AST National Academy of Theatre Arts in Krakow Wroclaw.

In 2019, Zofia made her debut in the film Światła Nocy, directed by Tomasz Tryzna. In 2020, she appeared in three different TV series: Zakochani po uszy, Warszawianka (HBO), and Kowalscy Kontra Kowalscy (Polsat) directed by Marcelina Zawadzka, Jacek Borcuch, and Okił Khamidov.

Apart from Infamy, in 2023, Zofia also had a supporting role in Dziewczyna I Kosmonauta, also known as A Girl and an Astronaut by Netflix.

On Instagram, Zofia shared her excitement about the release of Infamy on Netflix and the challenges she went through for her character, Gita:

“Exactly a year ago we started shooting for the "Infamia" series about which I will tell you more closer to the premiere. At the moment you can see one of the more complicated make-ups in the sneak peeks and on this occasion, I wanted to introduce you to the amazing artists and my friends who created this masterpiece and many others on my face: @przemek_smolinski with the help of @agnieszkajozefina and @cieciorka.makeup !!"

Zofia Jastrzębska as Gita in Infamy

This emotional A-rated drama was created by Anna Maliszewska. Infamy is expected to have a total of 8 episodes in season 1, with each episode released every Wednesday. Zofia Jastrzębska plays the role of Gita in the Infamy series. The story follows Gita’s return to Poland after living in Britain for many years. At the age of 17, Gita tries to find her place in the musical world.

At the same time, she falls in love with a musician. But the story takes a turn when Gita is forced into marriage by her family due to her father’s debt. Did she achieve her dream of becoming a hip-hop musician? If so, how did she do it?

The official synopsis of Infamy by Netflix states:

"Caught between her Roma roots and pressure from her friends, a 17-year-old girl aspires to become a hip-hop musician despite her parents' strict rules."

More details about Zofia Jastrzębska’s Infamy

Infamy is produced by Justyna Pawlak and Watchout Studio, and it is written by Dana Lukasinska, Anna Maliszewska, and Julita Olszewska. Other main cast members include Sebastian Łach, Magdalena Czerwińska, Kamil Piotrowski, Artur Dziurman, Branko Djuric, Josef Feco, Aleksandra Grabowska, Julia Kuzka, Agata Labno, and Bozena Paczkowska.

Originally titled Infamia, the series is rated for adult content, even though it is a teen drama. So, people below the age of 16 in Singapore, 13 in Poland, and 14 in the United States need parental guidance to watch this series.

If you want to know how to make it in the hip-hop industry, watch the series Infamy starring Zofia Jastrzębska as the lead, starting on September 6, 2023, on Netflix.