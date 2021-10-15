Why was Addison Rae banned on TikTok? "Get a job" memes trend online in aftermath of "permanent" ban 

Following TikTok sensation Addison Rae’s successful year with her debut acting gig in He’s All That, her growing item beauty makeup business, and a surprising appearance at the MET Gala, she was notified of being suspended from TikTok.

The social media sensation gained stardom through the video sharing platform. Followers were surprised to see a suspension imposed by TikTok, where she happens to be one of the biggest content creators.

At the time of her being suspended, she had amassed over 84.4 million followers on the platform.

Addison Rae suspended from TikTok after violating community guidelines (Image via addisonraee/Instagram)

The Obsessed singer took to Twitter, sharing the news and joked that she needs to look for a “new job” now that her TikTok account does not exist anymore.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has been suspended from the video-sharing platform. She was previously banned after making posts that did not comply with community guidelines.

Why was Addison Rae banned from TikTok?

According to a screenshot shared by Addison Rae on Twitter, she was banned from the platform for “violating community guidelines.”

Rae mocked herself as she shared the news online. She tweeted:

Addison Rae @whoisaddison Well time to get a job Well time to get a job https://t.co/BJ4xDyFfko

The message displayed on her TikTok feed read:

“Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines. You can download your data.”

Reacting to the TikTok suspension, some netizens tweeted:

kat @k4tsick addison rae got banned from tiktok god is real 😭😭🤞🤞 addison rae got banned from tiktok god is real 😭😭🤞🤞

avatar 💙🧡 #MAMMAMIA @MAXNESKIN Addison Rae getting banned on TikTok the same day Adele comes back… the world is healing Addison Rae getting banned on TikTok the same day Adele comes back… the world is healing

papi (👁👅👁) @iStanWhoiStanOK i don’t follow addison rae’s content but having your tiktok account permanently banned after you made a career out of it??? THAT MUSTA SUCK sorry gurl i don’t follow addison rae’s content but having your tiktok account permanently banned after you made a career out of it??? THAT MUSTA SUCK sorry gurl https://t.co/aP97RShVJ2

christi @Iovesweetlove addison rae got banned off tiktok? someone tell her mcdonald’s is hiring addison rae got banned off tiktok? someone tell her mcdonald’s is hiring https://t.co/eZQg6eV2Pw

danny 🎃 @wlIdatheart charli hitching her wagon to addison rae.. the #1 tiktok smash is coming charli hitching her wagon to addison rae.. the #1 tiktok smash is coming https://t.co/2q8CtyCvk9

Luis G💛 @LuisElAngeIito ADDISON RAE WAS BANNED FROM TIKTOK LMAOOOO ADDISON RAE WAS BANNED FROM TIKTOK LMAOOOO

According to the community guidelines, TikTok does not “tolerate activities that perpetuate the abuse, harm, endangerment, or exploitation of minors.” This would include any content which portrays “abuse, exploitation, or nudity” as well.

However, upon taking a closer look at the content shared online by the social media star, one can see that she has not violated the guidelines. In the span of a few hours, her account went on to be restored to normalcy, according to Pedestrian TV.

