Why did Adele and her father, Mark Evans, fall apart? A look at their strained relationship as he dies of bowel cancer

Adele's estranged father, Mark Evans, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 57 after a long battle with bowel cancer. Her father had been fighting cancer for quite a few years.

The “Hello” singer has not responded to the news of her father’s demise on social media, but a source told The Sun:

“Mark’s family are, of course, very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.”

Evans reportedly did try a “few attempts” to fix his strained relationship with his daughter, Adele. “But clearly, it had been too long.”

For those who are unaware, Adele has been open about her disgust for her biological father. The singer was then just three years old when Evans abandoned her and her mother, and Adele’s parents were never married.

In 2013, Evans revealed his battle with bowel cancer and dreaded that he might not get to meet his grandson, Adele’s son Angelo. However, Evans admitted to being a “rotten father at a time when she (Adele) really needed me.”

Why did Adele distance herself from her father, Mark Evans?

Mark Evans (Image via Interreviewed)

In an earlier interview, the superstar admitted she didn’t “hate him – he’s my dad.” But that perception changed over time with Adele’s growing popularity, especially when Evans sold an interview to a magazine and supplied rarely seen photos of her as a child.

Evans went as far as claiming that the two had put their feud behind during the making of Adele’s third album, 25, and called their strained relationship a “misunderstanding.”

Clearly, Evans’ actions enraged Adele enough to publicly divulge, “I don’t love my dad” while accepting her 2017 Grammy Awards. Instead, she called her manager, Jonathan Dickins, as the father figure in her life.

Evans' story controversy caused further friction with their estranged relationship as Adele saw it as a betrayal. The singer blasted him for commenting on her life and invading her privacy. Adele further added that she would “spit in his face” if he ever attempted to see her.

It’s currently unknown if Adele would participate in a memorial for her late biological father. The singer’s rep hasn't made an official response yet.