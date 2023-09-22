Adventure Time season 11 was canceled in 2018 after season 10 of the television series presented its finale. Cartoon Network took pains to tie up the loose ends in season 10 in a beautiful ending in the episode titled Come Along With Me. The closure was decided two years before that, in September 2016.

Fans who continued to hope for the show’s continuity have been disappointed. In answer to that, Cartoon Network announced four-hour-long specials titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands, aired on HBO Max between 2020 and 2021. The channel also announced the gender-swapped spinoff, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which is currently on air.

The success of the Cartoon Network series led KaBoom! Studios, also known as BOOM!, to publish comic book series based on Adventures Time. BOOM! published Adventure Time season 11 by Ted Anderson after the television series ended.

However, the series was discontinued after the sixth issue due to falling sales and the perceived lack of enthusiasm among readers. Meanwhile, the show was canceled after season 10 because of declining viewership and low ratings that only went down with each passing season.

Reduced sales are the reason for the termination of BOOM’s Adventure Time season 11

As mentioned earlier, the show was canceled after the tenth season as its viewership seemed to decline as did fans' interest in the same. Following that, BOOM! Studios also discontinued the Adventure Time comic after issue #6. The comic was released in 2018 after the series ended and it was meant to give relief to fans of Finn and Jake who had missed them.

Adventure Time season 11, whose issue #1 reached the stands on October 10, 2018, was short-lived in the comics form. The series writer Ted Anderson confirmed that sales were low and the interest needed to be picking up. As such, BOOM! Studios discontinued the season 11 series after the sixth issue.

The showrunner for the original television series, Adam Muto, had expressed that the comic was not canon as no individual from the creative team for the series was involved with the comic version. He believed that after the finale gave closure to each character in Come Along With Me, the story must end even for fans. Muto noted that BOOM! Studios releasing a comic in continuation and calling it Adventure Time season 11 would be too much of a stretch.

Initially, BOOM! roped in independent writer Ryan North to create stories and was succeeded by Christopher Hastings. The comic line gained popularity and launched various miniseries and spinoffs, each written by a separate writer.

While it may have brought solace to fans, it was non-canon as pointed out by the creative team of the television series. Soon, the comics were discontinued after 2019 due to low sales.

Why was there no Adventure Time season 11 in the Cartoon Network show?

Adventure Time, which premiered in April 2010, saw a meteoric rise in ratings. Starting from approximately 2 million viewers in the first season to nearly 3.5 million in the fifth and sixth seasons, the show was a massive hit. Aimed at children, the show invited some adult viewership who appreciated its dark humor.

However, the show’s ratings tumbled closer to 1 million viewers from the seventh season onwards. The rest of the seasons, eight, nine, and ten, saw no improvement.

The show received acclaim from critics for its sensitive approach towards complex issues of mental health, sadness, and LGBTQ+. However, reviewers questioned the introduction of adult themes, innuendos, and frightening situations in a Cartoon Network show meant for kids. Some critics believe this affected the viewership of very young children. As such, there was no further scope for the eleventh season of Adventure Time.

Final thoughts on Adventure Time season 11

The disheartening fact is that there will be no Adventure Time season 11 on television or in comics. However, as promised by the channel, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is scheduled for its 2023 series. The spinoff aimed at young adults is currently being aired on Max.