Why did Amazon cancel The Peripheral Season 2? Explained

Given the sci-fi thriller’s immense popularity, The Peripheral Season 2 was eventually greenlit by Amazon on February 2023. The series received a good reception and accumulated global praise for a brilliant adaptation of William Gibson’s original novel. However, the much-anticipated sequel to the show has unfortunately been called off by Amazon, disheartening the fans eagerly waiting for it.

The series is left in an unfortunate fate, facing an impending conclusion that it might never see. Also, it has left a palpable void in the hearts of sci-fi enthusiasts, who were really eager to learn what comes next for Flynne Fisher as she wakes in her Peripheral in London.

The Peripheral Season 2 production was heavily impacted by WGA strikes in 2023

With The Peripheral Season 2 eventually renewed by Amazon, as the showrunners and the executive producers of the series confirmed, nothing could have prevented the sequel from happening. In February 2023, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy shared their excitement regarding the series’ renewal. Here’s what they had to say about Season 2 getting the green light:

“We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created. On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans.”

Vernon Sanders, head of the global television at Amazon Studios, was also immensely excited by the renewal and the extending partnership with Kilter Films and Warner Bros. He said the following:

“William’s mind-bending story, in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series. We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

However, in a nutshell, due to the ongoing WGA strikes, the renewal faced an unfateful direction, and Season 2 was eventually called off.

The showrunners have disclosed that The Peripheral Season 2 was in the preproduction stage in early May 2023. However, after the strikes affected the production schedule, there seemed to be no possibility of continuing with it.

Will The Peripheral Season 2 be renewed in the future

While the future for The Peripheral Season 2 seems uncertain, given the cancellation by Amazon, the series is yet to impart a fitting end to the story as the adaptation is unfinished, and the original series is yet to reach a conclusion. William Gibson’s The Peripheral is a part of a trilogy book series called, “Jackpot.”

On January 21, 2020, Gibson released Agency, a sequel as well as a prequel to The Peripheral, set in an alternative universe in the year 2017, where Hilary Clinton won the 2016 Presidential Election.

The book follows a gifted app-whisperer, Verity Jane, and another character named Wilf Netherton, following the back-story element of The Peripheral and exploring in depth the origin of Jackpot. The third book of the trilogy is titled Jackpot, which the author reveals to be “not a sequel to Agency.” The release date of Gibson's final book is yet to be revealed.

Given the original series has enough source material for The Peripheral Season 2, it can be possible for the showrunners and the producers to rethink their decision, given how the first season was lauded with immense appreciation for everything from casting to production.

What is The Peripheral about

Based on the science fiction novel with the same name by William Gibson, The Peripheral alternates between two different futures, one near-future and the other, which is more distant. The plot revolves around Flynne Fisher (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), who gets her hand on a unique virtual reality game from a supposedly Colombian company called Milagros Coldiron.

After experiencing the VR headset, Flynne eventually becomes uncertain whether the events that transpire in the game are real or just a part of the virtual game. Her progress in the game sets off a chain of events that connect her with a distant future where a powerful and enigmatic organization manipulates events across time.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Peripheral as 2023 progresses.