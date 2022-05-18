Why does Amber Heard keep looking at the jury? Actress's body language sparks online debate

On Tuesday, May 17, Amber Heard concluded her testimony in the ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Her time in the stands came to an end after facing a grilling cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.
During the cross-examination, Heard continued to dismiss and deny claims made by other witnesses whose testimony contradicted her statements. Meanwhile, the actress kept looking at the jury while sharing her answers with the court.
Several social media users studied Heard’s body language during the trial and criticized her habit of looking at the jury while providing her testimony.
Exploring Amber Heard’s look towards the jury during Johnny Depp defamation trial
Ever since Amber Heard took the stand to testify at Johnny Depp's defamation trial, she has often been spotted looking at the jury while providing her statements. She repeated similar behavior during her recent cross-examination and sparked an online debate regarding the issue.
Earlier in the trial, body language expert Judi James told The Daily Mail that Heard turned towards the jury right after taking the stand. She said that while it is common for people in the U.S. to address the jury while answering in court, Heard possibly attempted to develop a personal connection with the panel:
"Amber's direction of gaze and speech when she first takes the stand is important. It is quite common for people to address their answers to the jury in the US but Amber seems to create personal connections and tie-signs quickly here."
At the time, the expert noted that Heard smiled towards the judge and turned her head towards the jury before providing her answers. James also noted that Heard’s hair was draped to the left, allowing the jury to “have a clear view of her face” both in silhouette and while she addressed them.
James also shared that Heard's body language would allow the jury “to get to see her eyes” and make them believe her statements as eyes are considered to be “one of the most revealing body parts in terms of inner feelings and emotions”:
"We tend to trust people more when we can see their eye expression so this gesture could suggest she has nothing to hide."
The expert noted that the Aquaman star aimed to show respect towards the jury possibly with the aim of developing “early connections”:
"It shows them a certain amount of respect to them to want to address them directly as it shows a consideration of them as being in ultimate control in terms of the verdict. It helps to build some early connections."
James even mentioned that Amber Heard continued to look at the jury throughout the trial to “humanize” herself rather than getting isolated as a public figure who the officials “presumably have been hearing negative comments about.”
Twitter reacts to Amber Heard's body language during trial
Amber Heard has been under intense public scrutiny ever since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp began at Fairfax County Court on April 11. Social media users have long been engaged in dissecting and analyzing every move made by the stars at the end of each hearing.
Several people also took to Twitter to share their opinion about Heard's body language:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Heard’s body language and consistent gaze towards the jury will be mentioned during the final days of the trial.