Why was Andrew Keegan assumed to be a cult leader? Details explored as actor debunks Full Circle rumors

Andrew Keegan may not have appeared on the screen in a while, but few would forget the '90s heartthrob, who was one of the key parts of 10 Things I Hate About You. Keegan was also a regular star in the 1990s and kept his appeal well into the next decade. In the 2010s, however, the 45-year-old actor started to be known for something else - Full Circle, a spiritual organization that the actor found.

Whether it was because of the name, which Andrew Keegan believes is a primary reason, or for the rumors, Full Circle soon started being associated with being a cult, and Keegan a cult leader. Keegan's organization drew a lot of attention, and the media even labeled him as a leader who started a religion.

However, Keegan said it was just a "really cool community center." The actor opened up about this so-called "cult" in a February 12 interview on the latest episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World. He debunked the rumors of starting a religion and explained how Full Circle came to be.

Andrew Keegan breaks down the cult rumors and his journey with Full Circle

Andrew Keegan explained that the so-called cult was merely a community center that tried to reinforce positivity in several ways. Looking back at how it came to be, Keegan said:

"I moved to Venice in my early twenties and just got really immersed in the culture and the community,...there was this interesting kind of group of hippie types, if you will,...There was the old Hare Krishna temple… and it was sitting there empty and we were like, 'Yo, why don't we just get some people together and let's open this place up."

So, the origin story behind Keegan's cult is quite straightforward and barely echoes the sentiments of starting an entire religion. He further explained the wild decision, adding:

"Looking back [it] was insane...I was putting down thousands and tens of thousands of dollars, and when we opened it up we spent three years and really did build an amazing friend group...For all intents and purposes, it was just a really cool community center for people in Venice for three years."

The Full Circle did not stay active for long and wrapped up in 2017. The actor also admitted in the podcast that he did not handle the media craze around the community center very well when it was one of the most talked about things in the world.

Andrew Keegan also explained why his organization may have been confused with a cult or a religion, citing that the choice of the name wasn't perhaps the best one. He added:

"Maybe we should have come up with a different name; I thought Full Circle was pretty good, you know, what goes around comes around...But again, it wasn't something with such a specific agenda at the time. It just sort of evolved from a group of people."

Andrew Keegan last appeared on screen in 2020 on Adverse. He is also slated to appear in High Tide and The Activated Man, which are both in the production stage.

