Daughters of the Cult on Hulu: Release date, synopsis, and more

ABC News Studios' Daughters of the Cult is set to be released on the streaming platform Hulu on January 4, 2024. The upcoming show is a true crime documentary series and will show the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult led by Ervil Morrell LeBaron, as told directly by the people who were there.

As the popularity of documentary series is at an all-time high, popular streaming platforms have developed a wider range of shows catering to the audience's demand. This started with Netflix making documentary series for its viewers, and now Hulu will deliver the same with its upcoming docuseries.

The true crime docuseries will include a total of five episodes, which will be released all at once on Hulu. Ahead of the documentary series debut, let's explore more about the synopsis, cast, and more.

Daughters of the Cult: Synopsis explored

As per the synopsis released by IMDb, the documentary series will show the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult as told by “survivors, relatives of killers, and law enforcement.”

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Daughters of the Cult reads,

“Based on life of cult leader Ervil Morrell LeBaron, leader of a religious fundamentalist group who ordered the mass murders of his rivals by using the religious doctrine of blood atonement to justify the killings.”

IMDb further describes Daughters of the Cult as,

“A shocking five-episode deep-dive into the history of the polygamous Ervil LeBaron cult told directly through the eyes of the people who were there. Hidden in plain sight throughout the Southwest and Mexico, a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members perpetrate a deadly wave of violence and abuse for decades in the name of their fanatical prophet Ervil LeBaron, dubbed the 'Mormon Manson'.”

It concludes,

“Survivors, relatives of killers, and law enforcement now come forward to paint an emotional and grisly picture of a brutal madman ordering cold-blooded executions. Despite running from the FBI for most of their young lives there is triumph, healing, and sisterhood for the brave few who escape the cult and begin anew.”

Hulu also released the Daughters of the Cult trailer on December 21, 2023. The trailer starts with a survivor saying, “I was 13 years old the day I escaped my father’s cult; it was very frightening because I knew if somebody saw me, that was the end.”

The next scene shows other survivors talking about their years of suffering. The documentary series will center on the lives of the people who were trapped in the Ervil LeBaron cult and will spotlight the experiences faced by law enforcement involved in the investigation.

Ensemble cast

Expand Tweet

The ensemble cast of Daughters of the Cult includes Serra Naiman, Casey Cathcart, Chiyeko Jones, Bix Krieger, Peyton Riley McConville, Nicholas Wagner, Peter Mastne, Olivia Fox, and Ranen Navat.

The series also features Madison Taylor McConville, Joseph Cathcart, Lindsay Hansen Park, Javier Chavarin, Kyle Williams, Sarah Siverson, Charlotte Raith, Lander Eastland, Keri Bunkers, and Chad A. Fehr.

Having executive produced the series, Sara Mast has directed Daughters of the Cult. ABC Studios, All3Media, and Main Event Media bankroll the documentary series. Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon from Main Event Media and Jacob Coehn-Holmes from All3Media served as the series' executive producers.

Besides Daughters of the Cult, set to release on Hulu, the streaming platform has also developed multiple series. This includes Me Hereafter and Death in the Dorms Season 2, set to release later in 2024.