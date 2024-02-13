Andrew Keegan has recently responded to rumors stating that he was a cult leader. The actor has gained recognition for his performances in films such as 10 Thing I Hate About You, and his net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million, as per CеlеbrityNеtWorth.

During his recent appearance on iHeartRadio’s Pod Meets World podcast, Kееgan said that he came to Vеnicе Beach many years ago and was attracted to the culture there. He developed a stronger connection after meeting a "group of hippies" known as Full Circle. He added:

"This old Hare Krishna Temple, it was sitting there empty and we were like, 'Why don't we get some people together and let's open this place up?'"

Andrew Keegan mentioned that he began getting involved in different protests, believing that it could help bring about positive change. He recalled the time, saying that he had formed a close friendship with all the members.

However, things changed for them when Vice magazine published an article with the headline, One of the Stars of 10 Things I Hate About You' Started a Religion. Keegan mentioned that the group organized around 1,000 events between 2014 and 2017 and continued:

"They came in and y'know, I probably should've had a little more media training at the time, and I was just like, 'Yeah, everything is great, this is all these wild things going on, sacred.'"

He added,

“I look back at it now and I’m like, I don’t know anybody else who is being called a cult leader, so it’s kind of like a badge of honor.”

Keegan said that the group's name was one of the reasons why the rumors emerged and clarified that they never intended to harm anyone.

Andrew Keegan has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career

Andrew Keegan's performances in various films and TV shows have been praised over the years. His career has additionally contributed to his earnings, and as mentioned earlier, his net worth is $1.5 million.

According to ABC, Keegan made his debut with commercials and later shifted focus towards big-budget projects. He was reportedly involved with the real estate business for some time, but his interest in spirituality made him popular among the public.

His first TV show as an actor was The Halloween Tree, where he voiced the character of Wally Babb. He then appeared in two more TV shows, Baywatch and Thunder Alley. However, he gained recognition for his performance as Zack Dell in the adventure comedy film, Camp Nowhere.

Andrew's fanbase expanded in the next few years, specifically among teen girls. As per ABC, he once recalled the experience, describing it as a "total mayhem" and adding:

"It was malls, malls and any gathering place where you had a, really what you would call mob mentality."

Furthermore, he portrayed Wilson West in 7th Heaven from 1997 to 2002. It was a recurring character that was featured in 22 episodes. His filmography includes TV shows such as Step by Step, Related, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Hollywood Darlings.

What did the Vice article say about Andrew Keegan?

The Vice article published in 2014 stated that Andrew Keegan had a church in Venice Beach, California, which focused on the beliefs of his group, Full Circle. Vice reporters Shyam Dodge and Shanrah Wakefield spoke to the group, and they used words like "cosmic energy" and "ayahuasca" to explain themselves.

The reporters also attended a musical performance where he met Keegan's girlfriend, Leah, and went outside at one point so that the group could smoke American Spirits. The duo revealed that they saw Keegan in a "pork pie hat and Indian scarf."

One of the reporters went to interview Keegan on another day, and there was a meditation service where water crystals were used. Keegan told the reporter that they knew everything that happens inside a human being's mind and added:

"We're very much scientifically, spiritually, and emotionally aware of how it works, meaning that there's power in the crystals, there's power in our hearts, there's an alignment, there's a resonance… and it transfers through water."

Andrew Keegan also claimed in the interview that he first became interested in spirituality after he became the victim of a gang attack in Venice.

