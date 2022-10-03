''Why would anyone buy this?'': Twitter furious as Jeffrey Dahmer's prison glasses are up for sale

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's life continues to generate interest among the public, thanks to the new hit Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

According to TMZ, the owner of a Cult Collectibles store in Vancouver, named Taylor James, said he's willing to sell off the Milwaukee Monster's prison glasses for $150,000.

Fans on Twitter were outraged over the sale. One netizen furiously asked:

"Why would anyone buy this?''

Twitter reacts to Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses being up for sale, calls for proceeds to go to victims' families

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses being up for sale. While many expressed their anger and outrage, others said the proceeds should go to the victims' families. Some also criticized people for glorifying serial killers and being obsessed with them.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

According to TMZ, Taylor James said he got the glasses two years back, along with other items belonging to Dahmer, which are also up for sale. The items include some of Dahmer's family photos, cutlery, and his bible, among other things.

Dahmer was arrested in July 1991 and ultimately received 15 consecutive life sentences. He was beaten to death at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, on November 28, 1994, by an inmate named Christopher Scarver.

A quick look at Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot

The new Dahmer series on Netflix delves deep into the Milwaukee Monster's troubled childhood and early life. The show also explores the victims' backstories.

A brief description of the series, according to Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer - Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.''

The show stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. The actor's performance received unanimous praise from viewers and critics.

Peters told Netflix that he was ''very scared about all of the things that he did'' and spoke about the ''dark places'' he had to go to in order to play the role. He said:

''Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did, and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life, because I wanted it to be very authentic, but in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time.''

The show continues to polarize viewers and critics. Many are accusing the show of glorifying and romanticizing Dahmer's life while criticizing its depiction of graphic violence. Others, however, praised the series' thematic ambitions and gripping storytelling style.

You can watch Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix.

