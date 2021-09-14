Why is Bachelor in Paradise not airing today? Here's what to expect when the ABC show returns 

Fans will be mighty miffed as ABC is all set to slash Bachelor in Paradise airtime. Instead of airing twice a week, the hit reality series will get a two-hour slot every Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

This isn't surprising given the network has to accommodate mega-events starting September 13, Monday. This week will see the return of Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, the coming week will be all about the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiere.

What to expect when Bachelor in Paradise?

What else? The drama is all set to boil over as islanders gang up to understand Brendan Morais and Pieper James' dynamics in a clearer fashion. When the two arrived, the singletons and a few couples dissed them for reportedly hanging out pre-show.

Meanwhile, on social media, Morais and James drew flak for doing what they did. They were even labeled "clout chasers" by a handful of keyboard warriors.

That's not all. When Bachelor in Paradise returns on Tuesday, the theatrics will intensify manifold when Maurissa Gun and Riley Christian go on their questionable date. Wells Adams, one of the co-hosts, found it inappropriate.

He commented on the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page:

"I just threw up a little bit in my mouth."

Are Brendan Morais and Pieper James dating?

Apparently, they connected in June, 2021. A source told US Weekly that they were "into each other".

The source added:

"Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now. Either he’ll fly to New York and hang with her, or she’ll fly to Boston to hang with him. She was most recently in Boston over Memorial Day weekend and they were even spotted out in public together."

While Morais has apologized online for the moves he made on Bachelor in Paradise, James appears to be unaffected by the drama.

On the sidelines of New York Fashion Week, she told the publication that there are no regrets.

The Oregon native explained:

"It is what it is, and it happened. I honestly try not to live with regrets. What happened, happened, and I’ll deal with whatever happens next."

Also Read

Bachelor in Paradise will now air every Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 PM. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by R. Elahi