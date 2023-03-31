Why was Bachelorette alum Joshua Tylerbest arrested? Indecent videos charges against Reality TV star explained

Former Bachelorette suitor Joshua Tylerbest, who was on Katie Thurston's season of the reality dating series, was arrested in Florida and was reportedly charged for child p*rnography possession in February 2023.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police got a search warrant for a google account that was registered in his name, which led to major revelations.

TMZ further revealed that the account was flagged for uploading 50 videos and images showcasing child s*xual abuse. While searching his apartment, the police found an iPhone, which had files related to child p*rnography, reportedly "involving some children under the age of 10."

Joshua Tylerbest has reportedly been charged with 15 felony counts of "possession of materials showing s*xual performance of a child." PEOPLE revealed that the former suitor has been released on a $5,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Joshua Tylerbest competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

Joshua Tylerbest appeared as a suitor on Katie Thurston's season (season 17) of The Bachelorette. Although he began to form a connection with the lead, he was ultimately eliminated in week 4. She went on to get engaged to Blake Moynes in August 2021 but the pair ultimately called it off in the next two months.

According to his official Bachelorette bio, the suitor was described as someone who "loves hard." Some of his innate qualities mentioned were humble, kind-hearted, and goofy. Viewers were introduced to Joshua as a hopeless romantic who was very aware and in touch with his emotional state.

As for the kind of woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, Joshua was looking for someone who was adventurous, kind-hearted, ambitious, and open-minded. He was introduced as someone who promised to be genuine and wanted the same with his wife.

The Bachelorette contestant was also described as being extremely family-oriented. Having a close-knit family, he wanted to find a partner who would be able to blend in.

The bio described his dream come true moment. Joshua wanted a wife who he could see spending time with his family members for a night of barbeque or for playing cards.

The bio further reads:

"He plans to show his future wife and kids the same unconditional love he was surrounded by growing up, and really, who could ask for anything more?"

The Bachelorette bio also shared a few fun facts about Joshua. He hoped to travel to Asia one day, he loved sleeping on the right side of the bed, and funnily enough, he starts celebrating Christmas from the month of October itself.

Many Bachelor Nation stars generally appear on Bachelor in Paradise if they don't find love on their first show. However, Joshua disappeared from the reality TV spectrum. He also wasn't involved in any controversies while on the show and thus didn't land into any trouble back then, unlike many fellow contestants.

The Bachelorette suitor was later seen hanging out with many of his fellow cast members from the show.

Since the arrest came about and was reported in the news, Joshua has also deleted his Instagram account. He also hasn't made any official statements about the case as of yet.

As per PEOPLE's report, Joshua's scheduled court date is on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

