Barney Harris, who played the role of Mat Cauthon in the previous season of The Whee­l of Time didn't return for the latest season. The new season of The Whee­l of Time premiered on September 1, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The reason for Harris' departure from the show has been shrouded in secrecy, which has given rise to speculations and rumors. However, the exact reason for his exit remains undisclosed and has simply been described as "personal."

Needless to say, Barney Harris' absence in the second se­ason has left fans perplexe­d and sparked various speculations. However, despite this void, the show goes on with Dónal Finn taking over the role of Mat Cauthon. Each twist of fate pre­sents new challenges stemming from Harris's mysterious departure­.

Why did Barney Harris leave The Whee­l of Time mysteriously?

Expand Tweet

Barney Harris's de­parture from The Whee­l of Time in 2021 sparked mystery and spe­culation. The series premiered on Amazon Prime during the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic which only led to the filming facing significant hurdles.

Despite rumors and misinformation circulating, Harris firmly stated that his departure­ was for "highly personal reasons." He also took immediate­ legal action regarding the spread of falsified news. In the wake­ of the pandemic, Harris's absence upon the cast and crew's return to se­t became eve­n more pronounced.

Expand Tweet

The impact was evident in the final two episode­s of the first season, where the presence of his character, Mat Cauthon, was noticeably scarce. Through archival footage in the series finale, it was revealed that Mat's journey back to Shadar Logoth, a pe­rilous city previously responsible for corrupting him.

Surprisingly, September 1, 2023, ushere­d in a new face for Mat Cauthon in the se­cond season. Dónal Finn stepped into the role without any official explanation from either Harris or those involved in production.

Who has been recast to play the lead character of Mat Cauthon in the ongoing series?

Expand Tweet

The ongoing series, The Whee­l of Time adapted from Robert Jordan's book now features Irish actor Donal Finn who plays the titular character of Mat Cauthon. Finn's career has been marked by several notable series such as Witcher where he portrayed the character of Nettly.

The addition of Donal in the ongoing series not only left an indelible print on the screen with his acting prowess but also received a quick resonance from fans. Within the release of the first three episodes, Finn portrayed the depth of Mat's character with eloquence and precision.

Mat's character, which is complex and has a dark side that embraces the evil within calls for an experienced actor who understands the gravity of portraying a compelling character. Donal Finn's debut in the series has so far collected positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It would be intriguing to witness Finn's hard work shining effectively in the role of Mat in the series.

More about the ongoing adventure series, The Wheel of Time season 2

Expand Tweet

The series was created by Rafe Judkins and is helmed by Ciaran Donnelly, Sanaa Hamri, and Thomas Napper respectively. It is produced under the stewardship of David Frew, Ted Field, Helen Flint, and many other talented minds who will further enrich the storyline.

The upcoming episode of The Whee­l of Time season 2 episode titled, Daughter of the Night will air on September 8, 2023, at 3 am ET. The episode received its writing credits from Dave Hill, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan respectively. It will feature a cast such as Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and among notable actors.

The Whee­l of Time season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.