Why was the Base Battle paused in Siren: Survive the Island season 1 episode 8? Details explored

Siren: Survive the Island aired its remaining episodes (6-10) on Tuesday, June 6, on Netflix. The latest batch of epsiodes started with the remaining teams competing in the Arena Battle, which saw Team Firefighters come out on top.

As the winners, they got to decide when the Base Battle will start, during which the remaining teams tried to capture the other teams’ hidden flags. However, two teams captured the individual flags of their opponents almost simultaneously. Usually, the player who loses their flag during the Base Battle has to wait in the area, however, due to weather and confusion, the battle was put on hold.

While a member of Team Firefighters claimed that she was the first to pull out Team Soldiers’ flag, the opponent disagreed, which led to a quarrel between the two. Eventually, the siren ruled that Team Soldier's Lee Hyun-seon was eliminated while Kang Eun-mi, from the same team, was penalized for throwing a fire extinguisher at Team Firefighters.

All episodes of Siren: Survive the Island are available to stream now on Netflix

Team Soldiers received a double penalty in Siren: Survive the Island episode 8

Siren: Survive the Island season 1 aired episodes six to 10 on Netflix on Tuesday, June 6, which saw the teams compete further to become the sole habitants of the island and the winners of the competition. Episode 6 began with a digging competition during which, every team had to dig wells in order to become the first team to be able to pull the lever and release water.

By winning a round of arm wrestling, Team Firefighters were given the opportunity to choose which team gets which well, and during the competition, the Siren: Survive the Island teams found sabotage coins that they could use against other teams in order to slow them down. The sabotages included banning the use of tools for three minutes, adding 500kg sand in a well, and swapping wells.

While each of the teams sabotaged one another, Team Firefighters came out on top and won control of the siren, which meant that they got to decide when the Base Battle would begin. As the teams returned to their base camps, they started forming alliances with one another. While Team Athletes were initially leaning towards the soldiers to become allies, they eventually went with Team Firefighers.

Together, the two Siren: Survive the Island teams decided to target Team Soldiers and take their flags. While the two teams met to strategize, Team Soldier scouted the firefighters camp to see where they hid their flag so that they would have an advantage during the Base Battle.

Team Firefighters decided to take the day off and rest and started the battle at 8:05 pm, and communicated with the athletes to come up with a plan to defeat the soldiers.

However, once the siren went off, the allied teams made their way to soldiers’ camp where Team Firefighters was the first team to capture one of Team Soldier’s individual flags in episode 8. However, due to confusion about who was eliminated, the Base Battle was paused and the ultimate Siren ruling stated two members of the soldier team were penalized and that firefighters still had control over the siren.

