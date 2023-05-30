Why was the Police team eliminated from Siren: Survive the Island season 1? Reason explored

The first five episodes of Siren: Survive the Island season 1 were dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 pm ET. The series features an intense competition between 24 women, divided into six groups, as they try to defeat other team members by attacking them.

In episode 3, Lee Seul was caught off guard when two teams suddenly attacked her base camp to collect the flags for their camps. This caused them to lose their challenge to overpower other base camps, and they were eliminated from the show.

Team police (Kim Hye-yong, Lee Seul, Seo Jung-ha, and Kim Hye-ri) were supposed to steal flags from other teams and were making plans for the same. While others planned on leaving more members back in the base camp, team Police made the rookie mistake of letting just Lee Seul stay in the tent. She was concerned about the same, but others went ahead to attack the firefighters.

However, they failed in the mission, and teams Soldier and Stunt attacked the camp together. Initially, they tried to break through the door, but when Lee blocked the path, they decided to jump over the roof and break the window. She could not defend herself alone, and the Soldier team took the maximum number of flags.

Other team members realized their mistake after coming back and were asked to leave the gates immediately. They also had to take down their team's flag on their own and got very emotional while exiting Siren: Survive the Island.

Siren: Survive the Island castmate Lee Seul was concerned about being attacked

Lee Seul had doubts about other teams of Siren: Survive the Island attacking her and was hoping that her team would at least bring one flag off the firefighter team. She said that her "concerns became a reality" and was worried about her teammates' reaction. Kim Hye-ri and others admitted that they should not have left Lee alone.

The team chanted their group's slogan one last time before taking down their flag, which they admitted was "cruel." They also said that the police did not just defend people but made their "own moves" to save others. Lee also joked about defending her camp and blocking her gate via a bed like a criminal, which she earlier used to think was funny but now realized that it was the last attempt to save themselves.

Two members of team Firefighters thought that they were the ones being eliminated

The Siren: Survive the Island show makers did not announce which team was the one that was being eliminated at the end of the mission. Two of the members of team firefighters were outside fighting for the flags and felt that their team was unable to defend themselves. They also failed to earn any flags and returned to the camp in a terrible mood.

However, after realizing the situation, the team hugged as the new champions of the island. They also realized that team stunt was very defensive and could not protect themselves while being attacked. The team went back to the base camp of police and took some of their stuff, which was now theirs according to the rules.

Team firefighters immediately started to plan how to attack team Stunt with a fire extinguisher.

Fans can stream the first five episodes of Siren: Survive the Island season 1 on Netflix. The show features six teams of women (four members each) in male-dominated fields who want to prove their survival instincts by staying on an island and attacking others.

