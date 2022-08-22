Why are Big Brother fans slamming Kyle Capener in Season 24 Episode 19?

Big Brother Season 24 Episode 19 aired this Sunday on TLC.

In the episode, Kyle Capener tried to save himself from being nominated for eviction by telling Alyssa and Terrance some of the secrets of his alliance, The Leftovers.

He revealed to Alyssa that Matt, Turner, Monte and Joseph brought in Michael, Brittany and Taylor to create The Leftovers at the time. He said that the group had plans to evict Alyssa but he did not let it happen, which landed him on the outs of the team.

He also felt that he should tell Terrance about this so that the latter would nominate someone other than him. Kyle said that Alyssa and he wanted to be with Brittany, Michael and Terrance, which would ultimately give them an edge over Matt, Taylor, Joseph and Turner.

After revealing the secret, he was indeed saved from eviction as Terrance ultimately nominated Joseph and Turner. Big Brother fans, however, were not impressed with Kyle and slammed him for ratting out the secrets of his group in order to save himself.

Depending on who the next hoh is, Terrance got a lot of info that can definitely keep himself safe.



#BB24 I hated watching Kyle be a rat all over again but it’s definitely over for him.Depending on who the next hoh is, Terrance got a lot of info that can definitely keep himself safe. I hated watching Kyle be a rat all over again but it’s definitely over for him. Depending on who the next hoh is, Terrance got a lot of info that can definitely keep himself safe. #BB24

Big Brother fans call out Kyle for betraying his alliance

Big Brother fans took to Twitter to express their anger over Kyle's behavior and said that there was no way this strategy was going to work next week. They felt that by exposing the secret alliance, Kyle had put himself in danger of eviction in the upcoming week.

lia @haveabatday and then terrance snitches and tells everyone that he was told about what was going on in the house, so now joseph and turner know kyle is a rat #bb24 and then terrance snitches and tells everyone that he was told about what was going on in the house, so now joseph and turner know kyle is a rat #bb24

sj😵‍💫 🕯JOSEPH FOR VETO🕯 @bb27376 #KKKyle Kyle’s downfall is crazy to think about.. him being at the top of his alliance to it all crashing and burning solely because of himself. I hope he’s ashamed when he gets out of the house #BB24 Kyle’s downfall is crazy to think about.. him being at the top of his alliance to it all crashing and burning solely because of himself. I hope he’s ashamed when he gets out of the house #BB24 #KKKyle

Brendan Quinn @b_quinn104 Kyle done fucked up… As soon as this twist is over and the rest of the left overs see what he did, his ass is out the door #bb24 Kyle done fucked up… As soon as this twist is over and the rest of the left overs see what he did, his ass is out the door #bb24

RAYA @UmmTarik118 Kyle is so foolish he could really go home atp I don’t care for him to be in the game anymore 🤦🏿‍♀️ #bb24 Kyle is so foolish he could really go home atp I don’t care for him to be in the game anymore 🤦🏿‍♀️ #bb24

Kitaa @Kita_soblessed_ #bigbrother24 #bb24 Kyle is only using Terrance as a number so it doesn’t look like an all white side this show has gotten away with racism for years it might be time for the show to come to an end #KKKyle Kyle is only using Terrance as a number so it doesn’t look like an all white side this show has gotten away with racism for years it might be time for the show to come to an end #KKKyle #bigbrother24 #bb24

The fact that he can rat out on his own alliance to save himself proves that he can't be trusted. #bb24 I don't think Kyle knows that you're supposed to keep your alliance secret from everybody outside of your alliance.The fact that he can rat out on his own alliance to save himself proves that he can't be trusted. #bigbrother24 I don't think Kyle knows that you're supposed to keep your alliance secret from everybody outside of your alliance. The fact that he can rat out on his own alliance to save himself proves that he can't be trusted. #bigbrother24 #bb24 https://t.co/75PozANYed

𝒩𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓁𝒾𝑒 🎀 @HausOfSpears he threw away his entire game for Alyssa and TERRENCE WHO CANT PLAY HOH NEXT WEEK #bb24 Kyle is racist AND stupidhe threw away his entire game for Alyssa and TERRENCE WHO CANT PLAY HOH NEXT WEEK Kyle is racist AND stupid 😂😂😂 he threw away his entire game for Alyssa and TERRENCE WHO CANT PLAY HOH NEXT WEEK 😂😂😂😂😂 #bb24

RR @_DearSuad Kyle makes me want to throw the entire show away wtf what a rat #bb24 Kyle makes me want to throw the entire show away wtf what a rat #bb24

What happened in the latest episode of Big Brother: A quick recap

This week on Big Brother, Michael and Terrance chose their teams for the split house challenge. Terrance was happy about getting power for the first time in the house. Michael chose Jasmine in his group because she was a high target for him. Jasmine mistakenly took it as a symbol of her good relationship with Michael.

That apart, Michael also chose Turner, Taylor and Brittany for his group.

Terrance chose Turner, Alyssa, Joseph and Kyle to live with him in the backyard. While the Big Broachella team enjoyed a pizza feast and slept on the beds, the other team members slept on mattresses on the couch and were asked to shower outside. They were also given cheap backgrounds for confessions and very little groceries.

Terrance and Michael read letters from their loved ones. Terrance received his wife's letter, while Michael read his fiance's letter and was relieved that his cats were fine.

Jasmine told Michael that she did not want to go home for her birthday week. Michael was annoyed by this and said that this was the third week she was using this excuse. He also wanted to target her because he felt that she was not faithful since she had sent Indy home.

At the end of the episode, the two HOHs announced their nominees for eviction. Michael nominated Jasmine and Monte. He hoped to control the Veto power and send Jasmine home. Terrance decided to nominate Joseph and Turner.

Big Brother airs on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

