What did Kyle Capener say? Netizens slam Big Brother contestant for "racist" comments

Internet users are slamming Big Brother Season 24 contestant, Kyle Capener for making racist comments and scheming against POC competitors in the latest season of the show.
While the clip was part of the live stream and did not make it to the final cut of the day's episode, that didn't stop fans from sharing it on social media.
In the clip, Kyle can be seen commenting on the "diverse background" of his fellow competitiors and comparing their alliance to the Cookout - a former all-black alliance on the show. He also advised his co-housemates that they would have a better chance at winning, if they stuck together, implying divisions along racist lines.
People are not only criticizing Capener for making the remarks, but are also condemning CBS for not featuring it in the episode. The video sparked a barrage of tweets, all of which expressed anger towards the contestant and the show-makers, and were posted with hashtags such as #StopProtectingKyle.
What exactly did Kyle Capener say?
The incident took place when Capener was discussing survival strategies with co-housemates Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes. He tried to convince Hoopes to save his in-house partner Alyssa Snider in the upcoming eviction.
While discussing the same, the 29-year-old is heard saying:
“If you guys can stick up for me, I don’t use the veto, the Leftovers think everything is fine, they don’t think we are on to anything that they were doing”
He continued by hinting that the six remaining multicultural contestants might have a better chance of survival through public voting. He assumed that they were working together and compared the group to the all-black Big Brother alliance, Cookout, which was formed last season, and said:
“That possibility of those six with that background, I mean, it looks very similar to the Cookout with a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Joseph, more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy, there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner.”
He continued by saying that compared to the diverse contestants, he and other white contestants had a lesser chance of winning, advising his "white" friends to stick together. He said:
“Everyone has those strong ‘why’s’ that all coincide. I look at our alliance and it’s like, it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall and that’s what brought us together."
The incident didn't make it to the television screen, leading fans to accuse CBS of protecting Capener and hiding his racist behavior. Viewers also slammed the show's producers for outing Taylor Hale because she protected Jasmine since she didn't want to kick out a fellow black woman.
"It's sickening": Netizens shared their disappointment with Kyle Capener and CBS on Twitter
Upset viewers made sure to share their opinions about the incident on social media, where they not only slammed Capener on racism charges but also accused CBS of protecting racist behavior.
Many even claimed that the show's producers are painting Taylor as a "villain" only to save Capener and hide his "racist comments." They also added that the show did nothing for Taylor when she was being bullied heavily during the beginning of the season.
Some even took the time to explain how Turner's hate towards Jasmine was not racist and different from what Capener was plotting.
One user also called out CBS' decision to show Capener's romantic life on screen over his racist behavior.
Recent developments have made Capener a top target for numerous viewers, which might cut his journey short inside the house.
Fans can view 24 hours of live stream of the show on cbs.com and watch the daily episode on CBS at 8 pm.