What did Kyle Capener say? Netizens slam Big Brother contestant for "racist" comments

Internet users are slamming Big Brother Season 24 contestant, Kyle Capener for making racist comments and scheming against POC competitors in the latest season of the show.

While the clip was part of the live stream and did not make it to the final cut of the day's episode, that didn't stop fans from sharing it on social media.

In the clip, Kyle can be seen commenting on the "diverse background" of his fellow competitiors and comparing their alliance to the Cookout - a former all-black alliance on the show. He also advised his co-housemates that they would have a better chance at winning, if they stuck together, implying divisions along racist lines.

Lyss @alyssaphobium



First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah.

#BB24 #kkkyle A thread on why we hate Kyle and receipts hes racists.First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah. A thread on why we hate Kyle and receipts hes racists.First we'll start off with him assuming Joseph, Monte, Taylor, Indy and Jasmine are in a POC alliance, despite these girls literally making taylors life miserable everyday and them voting out Ameerah.#BB24 #kkkyle https://t.co/48L1e0tnez

People are not only criticizing Capener for making the remarks, but are also condemning CBS for not featuring it in the episode. The video sparked a barrage of tweets, all of which expressed anger towards the contestant and the show-makers, and were posted with hashtags such as #StopProtectingKyle.

Linda🇲🇽🇵🇱🌻 @mrstoyay #StopProtectingKyle I’m so angry about how @CBSBigBrother is shaping a false narrative of what’s really happening in the house. As angry as I am, I will continue to watch the show and the live feeds to bear witness and call out the bullshit every time. #BB24 I’m so angry about how @CBSBigBrother is shaping a false narrative of what’s really happening in the house. As angry as I am, I will continue to watch the show and the live feeds to bear witness and call out the bullshit every time. #BB24 #StopProtectingKyle

What exactly did Kyle Capener say?

The incident took place when Capener was discussing survival strategies with co-housemates Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes. He tried to convince Hoopes to save his in-house partner Alyssa Snider in the upcoming eviction.

While discussing the same, the 29-year-old is heard saying:

“If you guys can stick up for me, I don’t use the veto, the Leftovers think everything is fine, they don’t think we are on to anything that they were doing”

💤⭕🐝 @ZoharaZoabi So to recap: #KKKyle wants to form a "silent majority" of white players bc he wrongly assumes the PoC are working together. He's called them loud bullies, and felt "jumped" talking to them. He also said Turner in a bucket hat looks like a Filipino rice farmer. #StopProtectingKyle So to recap: #KKKyle wants to form a "silent majority" of white players bc he wrongly assumes the PoC are working together. He's called them loud bullies, and felt "jumped" talking to them. He also said Turner in a bucket hat looks like a Filipino rice farmer. #StopProtectingKyle https://t.co/ekLMqZaxKL

He continued by hinting that the six remaining multicultural contestants might have a better chance of survival through public voting. He assumed that they were working together and compared the group to the all-black Big Brother alliance, Cookout, which was formed last season, and said:

“That possibility of those six with that background, I mean, it looks very similar to the Cookout with a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Joseph, more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy, there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner.”

He continued by saying that compared to the diverse contestants, he and other white contestants had a lesser chance of winning, advising his "white" friends to stick together. He said:

“Everyone has those strong ‘why’s’ that all coincide. I look at our alliance and it’s like, it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall and that’s what brought us together."

The incident didn't make it to the television screen, leading fans to accuse CBS of protecting Capener and hiding his racist behavior. Viewers also slammed the show's producers for outing Taylor Hale because she protected Jasmine since she didn't want to kick out a fellow black woman.

"It's sickening": Netizens shared their disappointment with Kyle Capener and CBS on Twitter

Upset viewers made sure to share their opinions about the incident on social media, where they not only slammed Capener on racism charges but also accused CBS of protecting racist behavior.

💛Warley💛 @iwarley_love Yea it’s sickening that Production is protecting Kyle with his racist statements, but had no problem throwing Taylor out to the wolves for expressing her moral values as a black woman, you cant make this stuff up 🙄 #BB24 Yea it’s sickening that Production is protecting Kyle with his racist statements, but had no problem throwing Taylor out to the wolves for expressing her moral values as a black woman, you cant make this stuff up 🙄 #BB24 https://t.co/OTdKP4M8zo

Myriam 🌊 @maximusmom13

You’re all caught up! Dear casuals, Kyle started a race war of whites vs POC. And since it seemed racist Brittany & Michael descided to brink in Terrance to save face.You’re all caught up! #BB24 Dear casuals, Kyle started a race war of whites vs POC. And since it seemed racist Brittany & Michael descided to brink in Terrance to save face. You’re all caught up! #BB24

Nancy @fafo_1991

Its pretty sad CBS is lying on Taylor If CBS want a white BB winner Turner is there instead they are protecting Kyle who is spewing racist stuff.Its pretty sad CBS is lying on Taylor #BB24 If CBS want a white BB winner Turner is there instead they are protecting Kyle who is spewing racist stuff. Its pretty sad CBS is lying on Taylor #BB24

Ms. Me 🇧🇧 @TwoStrongHands Kyle is a racist. Michael is a racist…because they didnt show it, doesn’t mean we can’t say it! #BB24 Kyle is a racist. Michael is a racist…because they didnt show it, doesn’t mean we can’t say it! #BB24

......... @NoIdeaWhyIAm @TMZ #StopProtectingKyle #bb24 Kyle has been pitching his all white alliance and racial bias since August 4th and not a single second of that has been seen on the show. @CBSBigBrother Kyle has been pitching his all white alliance and racial bias since August 4th and not a single second of that has been seen on the show. @CBSBigBrother @TMZ #StopProtectingKyle #bb24 https://t.co/a8KAWmzIx4

yas @adoomies3 im so disgusted with his blatant racism. Kyle Capener really said a race war is basically fair game because of the cookout… mind you, the cookout was formed after 22 years of black people suffering on big brotherim so disgusted with his blatant racism. #StopProtectingKyle Kyle Capener really said a race war is basically fair game because of the cookout… mind you, the cookout was formed after 22 years of black people suffering on big brother 😭😭 im so disgusted with his blatant racism. #StopProtectingKyle

dahnee @dahneeluv #KKKyle not watching anymore tired of producers editing to protect racist contestants like Kyle. Going to have to wait for Bbcan season to start. #bb24 not watching anymore tired of producers editing to protect racist contestants like Kyle. Going to have to wait for Bbcan season to start. #bb24 #KKKyle

Many even claimed that the show's producers are painting Taylor as a "villain" only to save Capener and hide his "racist comments." They also added that the show did nothing for Taylor when she was being bullied heavily during the beginning of the season.

𝕭𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖕 (Taylor’s TIRED Defense Attorney) @potatoinabeanie The way CBS editing it to seem like Taylor is breaking up the alliance when in reality it’s Kyle, Michael and Brittany racist comments he’s been making on a daily basis #bb24 The way CBS editing it to seem like Taylor is breaking up the alliance when in reality it’s Kyle, Michael and Brittany racist comments he’s been making on a daily basis #bb24

yas @adoomies3 Mind you, CBS still haven’t shown the extent of how badly the Taylor Hale bullying was the first couple weeks yet they have a nerve to edit her as a villain to protect Kyle Capener who has made multiple racist comments AND inciting a race war despite getting a warning. Mind you, CBS still haven’t shown the extent of how badly the Taylor Hale bullying was the first couple weeks yet they have a nerve to edit her as a villain to protect Kyle Capener who has made multiple racist comments AND inciting a race war despite getting a warning.

Lexi @Lexii_niicol @CBSBigBrother #stopprotectingkyle the fact that you’re hiding his statements shows that you know they’re not OK. Show what he said & let the viewers decide. Oh, & the mean girl edit you’re trying to give Taylor won’t take away from the fact that Kyle is a racist. #bb24 @CBSBigBrother #stopprotectingkyle the fact that you’re hiding his statements shows that you know they’re not OK. Show what he said & let the viewers decide. Oh, & the mean girl edit you’re trying to give Taylor won’t take away from the fact that Kyle is a racist. #bb24

Some even took the time to explain how Turner's hate towards Jasmine was not racist and different from what Capener was plotting.

Ty @itstylernicole For everyone confused on how Kyle is racist, notice how nobody calls Turner racist for hating Jasmine bc he’s not racist about it. Everything he says about her is related to her character. KYLE calls Joe, Tay, and Monte loud and aggressive even tho they ARENT #bb24 For everyone confused on how Kyle is racist, notice how nobody calls Turner racist for hating Jasmine bc he’s not racist about it. Everything he says about her is related to her character. KYLE calls Joe, Tay, and Monte loud and aggressive even tho they ARENT #bb24

One user also called out CBS' decision to show Capener's romantic life on screen over his racist behavior.

®️ @kordeibaee So CBS gave Taylor and Joseph this ridiculous edit but won’t show Kyle for the racist he is??! This man has been going around for the past week trying to make an all white alliance to take out the POCs but they’d rather give him the Romeo/Juliet edit #BB24 So CBS gave Taylor and Joseph this ridiculous edit but won’t show Kyle for the racist he is??! This man has been going around for the past week trying to make an all white alliance to take out the POCs but they’d rather give him the Romeo/Juliet edit #BB24

Recent developments have made Capener a top target for numerous viewers, which might cut his journey short inside the house.

Fans can view 24 hours of live stream of the show on cbs.com and watch the daily episode on CBS at 8 pm.

