Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon? Supermoon spiritual meaning and more explained 

On Tuesday, August 1, the Sturgeon Moon was visible in the northern hemisphere. It was a kind of a supermoon or a perigean full moon, which is when the moon is full during the closest point in its orbit around the Earth, making it look 8 percent bigger and 16 percent brighter than a usual full moon.

Another rare blue supermoon is also set to arrive at the end of the month on August 30.

The Sturgeon Moon peaked at 2:32 pm ET in the southeast corner of the sky and was visible brightly right after sunset. Interestingly, it also passed very close to Saturn. During the Sturgeon Moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite was 222,158 miles away, according to NASA.

Tuesday’s supermoon is called the Sturgeon because the Native American tribes realized that this particular supermoon coincided with the period when giant sturgeons were “most readily caught” from the Great Lakes, as per Farmer’s Almanac journal.

Interestingly, 2023 is scheduled to have a total of four supermoons. One already happened on July 3 (the Buck Moon) and two others are scheduled to occur in August. Next year, the Sturgeon Moon will be visible on August 19, as per Space.com.

Sturgeon Moon is also called Harvest Moon

The Sturgeon Moon derives its name from the sturgeon - a fish that lives up to 150 years and can be traced back to the Jurassic period. It can survive in both freshwater and saltwater, and is native to the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain at this time of the year. In fact, Native Americans believed that the sturgeons could easily be caught during this season when the supermoon appeared.

The lunar event is also called by other names such as Full Red Moon, Harvest Moon, Green Corn Moon, Grain Moon, Rising Moon, Black Cherries Moon, Mountain Shadow Moon, and Flying Up Moon.

As per Native American beliefs, the Sturgeon Moon symbolizes the closure of some chapters and the beginning of others. They also believe that this particular supermoon brings forth necessary endings to usher in a new and healthy start.

The significance of the Sturgeon Moon, as per experts

In fact, astrologer Brilla Samay told Bustle:

“This monthly event marks the pinnacle of the lunar cycle, unleashing unique energies and profound symbolism.”

She also explained to the news outlet how the supermoon comes in contact with the constellation Aquarius, meaning that it is the ideal time to commence anything that people have been putting off, especially those having the zodiac sign Aquarius. The astrologer also hinted that this particular supermoon symbolizes positivity and success.

Samay also believes that this is the perfect time for collaboration and team efforts, while also engaging in open communication, investing in diverse perspectives, and fostering a sense of unity.

According to Samay, the first supermoon of August also symbolizes authenticity, individuality, nonconformity to societal expectations, and celebrating everyone’s unique journey. It is also reportedly the perfect time to think outside the box, free oneself from old patterns, and explore new and creative opportunities. It also represents strength, generosity, and knowledge.

Furthermore, just like the fish stays at the bottom of the lake year-round, stirs up the floor while forging, and only rises to the surface in August, similarly, the Sturgeon Moon comes with the cosmic energy of rising over the bound-up emotions and memories and embrace the true parts of ourselves and engage in self-discovery, as per spiritualityhealth.com.

Echoing a similar spirit, astrologer WaxyJo of the podcast Ask The Answer told Pop Sugar that this moon of August symbolizes the time to take a step back, appreciate life, and express gratitude for the bounties of nature.