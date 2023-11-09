Why did Caroline Bedol leave Below Deck? Explained

Below Deck, season 11, is ready to set sail on February 5, 2024, with Captain Kerry Titheradge from the popular spinoff Below Deck Adventure. Like most seasons, the audience can expect romance, betrayal, and drama. With the upcoming season so close, yet so far, the audience shows a rising interest in the current lives of the show's alums.

Rewinding to Below Deck season 6 (2018), Caroline Bedol has been getting quite the internet attention these days, with curious fans wanting to understand her journey on and after the show. Caroline Bedol worked as Third Stew aboard My Seannna, under Second, Josiah, and Chief, Kate Chastain.

Caroline was an instant fan favorite owing to the positive, chirpy energy she brought to the team. Nine episodes into the season, she handed in her resignation and bid farewell to the crew. In a live session back in 2020, she answered a question by a fan, stating that her time filming the show had "traumatized" her and that she was in pursuit of "inner peace."

Why Caroline Bedol said her goodbyes to My Seanna: Below Deck

Caroline Bedol appeared on season 6 of the widely consumed saga, Below Deck. She was recruited as a Third Stew on the superyacht, My Seanna, run by Captain Lee Roshbach. She was very well received by fans of the show since, while her journey wasn't the easiest, she maintained an uplifting energy throughout her time on board.

Kate Chastain was the Chief Stew for the season, and Josiah Carter was the Second Stew. Caroline was reporting to them both, and she didn't particularly have the greatest professional or personal relationship with them. Kate and Josiah were getting along swimmingly, which caused them to also, at times, isolate and make backhanded comments about Caroline.

The Below Deck interior team frequently found themselves in feuds and havoc. Caroline, being at the bottom of the food chain and wanting to make her way up, tried to explore several duties around the boat and also suffered many injuries during her run. She felt physical pain because of the injuries and was emotionally drained by the altercations.

It was proving to be too much for Caroline to handle, and midway through the season, she handed Captain Lee her two-day notice. This was shortly after the firing of another crew member, Chandler Brooks.

After she exited the show, Caroline Bedol addressed fan questions on social media platforms. Back in 2020, she posted an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit, and interacted with fans through the post.

Caroline wrote:

"I am Caroline Bedol and I was on 9 Episodes of Below Deck (S6). AMA. An honest question gets an honest answer. Here we go."

She was asked over 200 questions regarding the inner workings of the boat, what certain rooms were called if any additional crew members received tips, and more.

One fan also asked her about her reason for quitting, and she expressed that the show left her "traumatized." Around the time she left, she was also going through relationship issues. She focused on healing and reaching a point of true "peace" and happiness.

Below Deck, season 11 is a few months away. The first ten seasons and all the other spinoffs of this wildly popular series are available to stream on www.bravotv.com. The upcoming installment is scheduled to be released at 9 PM ET on February 5, 2024, on Bravo.