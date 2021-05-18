“Why is Carson here”: CallMeCarson appears on Twitter with “accidental tweet” only to delete it, leaves fans confused

On May 18th, YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” King surprised followers after accidentally posting a tweet and then deleting it. The Minecraft streamer’s online activity comes after months of disappearance following allegations of pedophilia and grooming.

It seems CallMeCarson’s brief activity on Twitter had him retweet a post related to US President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump. But Carson quickly deleted his post, only to put up another tweet saying it was “accidental.”

CallMeCarson also allegedly liked another tweet and immediately disliked it. The tweet in question spoke of the forthcoming discussions on his accidental tweet and drama channels on YouTube, discussing whether the content creator was insinuating his comeback.

INSTANT REGRET: Minecraft YouTuber Call Me Carson posts for the first time in months following disappearance due to allegations of inappropriate contact with minors. Immediately deletes. Says it was an accidental tweet. He also allegedly liked and quickly disliked a tweet. pic.twitter.com/JvqszwWLkz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Unfortunately for Carson, strong responses from Twitterati suggest that fans aren’t looking to let go of his inappropriate actions anytime soon.

CallMeCarson confessed to friend about his actions

Though fans were initially confused by his tweets, some even questioned why the former internet star was back. Others suggested that his alleged behavior was overblown to make him look like a pedophile.

Readers can check out some of the tweets below:

why is carson here 😶 — Cassius (@Elvishuu) May 18, 2021

Since Call Me Carson's trending- I hope we're not still calling him a pedophile cause Twitter has ruined the real definition of "pedophilia" and "grooming" and will call any CC who interacts with anyone who's not also a CC a pedo.



Actual aids. pic.twitter.com/9f7EcobtWh — 𒈱𒐞𒑰𒐞𒑰❕𒈱 (@alchemight) May 18, 2021

I’m honestly just glad Carson is ok, I was starting to get worry about him. pic.twitter.com/qdbqhioowr — Snooz Ey (@snooz_ey) May 18, 2021

#CARSONWASTHEVICTIM Carson stans after no one sides with them and their groomer pic.twitter.com/8HE9SZINOT — 💳💳💳💳 (@BigViberTM) May 18, 2021

Carson haters and Carson fans fighting to see if he should be allowed back on the internet be like pic.twitter.com/BLGadFLH7S — Not CostlessJay - Not + tee (@Not_CostlessJay) May 18, 2021

/ cmc



POV: YO ASS DEFENDING CARSON pic.twitter.com/fLlJffV6Fo — big man bubs🦔👖 (@bubba_irI) May 18, 2021

guys i have a crazy idea what if we report carsons twitter account so he has no more “accidental tweets” we would be helping him out!! cmon guys! <3 — catalina 🧠🧩 (@cherrycatalina) May 18, 2021

At least Carsons ok pic.twitter.com/z2IDC3i0V8 — KK (@SuperKK69) May 18, 2021

Carson tweeted this and deleted it right after it was tweeted. pic.twitter.com/WkgmJjFCb2 — Nope (@Pizzaroll__God) May 18, 2021

everyone defending carsons honor with their lives rn is a literal "I can fix him" girl. chill bro no one gives a fuck if you think he did nothing wrong, he aint gonna sext u next 🙄 — merdie² (@CarvaMer) May 18, 2021

As many of his followers may know, CallMeCarson’s fanbase is mainly made up of kids due to his popular Minecraft videos. It was later revealed that the YouTuber engaged in inappropriate conversations with minor girls from his fanbase.

Also read: “I don’t see a problem with 17 and 19”: YouTuber Cr1tikals on CallMeCarson grooming allegations

One particular fan, an 18-year-old girl, shared a long list of messages she exchanged with Carson when she was 17. It was alleged that he was grooming the underage girl.

On January 5th, the bombshell revelation was made on YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem’s Drama Alert show. The guests, Traves and Noah, former members of “The Lunch Club,” got candid during their interview and spoke about an interaction they had with Carson, where he confessed:

“He told me s**ted underage girls, and I think that he said they were fans.”

Though Carson claimed to his friends that he wanted to take a step back and contemplate his mistakes, he apparently never did.

So far, Twitter is divided over whether CallMeCarson deserves to be canceled over his alleged interactions. But it remains to be seen if he will truly make a comeback or stay away from his five million-plus subscribers on YouTube.

Also read: Twitch faces backlash for making alleged pedophile Onision a partner