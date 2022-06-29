Why is Chris always taking his wedding ring off in Little People, Big World Episode 7?

Little People, Big World Season 23 returned with an all-new episode on Tuesday night.

Titled My New Husband Helping My Ex, the episode saw Amy and Chris preparing for their trip to Sedona, Arizona, to visit her ex-husband Matt and his girlfriend.

While discussing their trip, Amy noticed that Chris was uncomfortable with his wedding ring and asked if it was bothering him.

Chris' reason for removing his wedding ring made Amy a little worried. Although he had a valid reason for why he felt uncomfortable with the ring on his finger, Amy didn't seem to believe him.

"I don't know that it bothers me" - Chris on why he felt the need to remove his wedding ring in Little People, Big World, Season 23 Episode 7

While sitting at a restaurant, Amy noticed Chris fidgeting with his wedding ring. She asked her husband if it bothered him, to which he replied:

"I don't know that it bothers me. I know very much that it's there. So yeah, I'm either playing with it. Sometimes it's too tight. Sometimes it's too loose."

Amy told Chris that he probably felt that way because he took his ring off every night. She added that she never removed her wedding ring, not even at night.

However, Chris proceeded to remove his wedding ring and told Amy that it felt much better that way. Amy was not happy with her husband's decision.

During his confessional, Chris had this to say about his wedding ring situation:

"You know, we're married. It doesn't matter. I thought this was just, kinda show everyone else."

Meanwhile, Amy was quick to explain that it was more of a mental thing rather than just a way to show everyone that they were married.

Fans claim Chris' reason for wanting to remove the wedding ring in Little People, Big World seemed sketchy

Many Little People, Big World fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the wedding ring situation.

A majority of viewers seemed to agree with Amy. They believe that Chris shouldn't have removed his wedding ring. Some even said his decision to do so seemed sketchy.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Wonder why Chris is always taking his wedding ring off... Amy isn't buying this one bit! #LPBW Wonder why Chris is always taking his wedding ring off... Amy isn't buying this one bit! #LPBW

jenji @jenjihere



#lpbw Chris is already trying to wiggle out of wearing a wedding band. Who could’ve ever seen that coming? I’m being entirely facetious. Chris is already trying to wiggle out of wearing a wedding band. Who could’ve ever seen that coming? I’m being entirely facetious. #lpbw https://t.co/Y98V1qnBe7

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 #LPBW Amy isn’t having it Chris! The ring stays on…as it should Amy isn’t having it Chris! The ring stays on…as it should 😏 #LPBW

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Chris just still seams like he’s only with Amy for money. #LPBW Chris just still seams like he’s only with Amy for money. #LPBW

More details on what happened this week in Little People, Big World Episode 7, Season 23

Apart from Chris and Amy's wedding ring situation, Episode 7 covered other aspects of the couple's trip to Arizona. While Chris was excited about the trip, Amy found it a little uncomfortable.

Amy shared that things were hard for her after she ended her marriage to ex-husband Matt. She added that it was a little weird to go to Arizona and meet her ex-husband and his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Chris, who was excited about their trip, had a list of things he wanted to try. What excited him the most was spending time with Matt.

Little People, Big World airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

