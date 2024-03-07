Why is Community leaving Netflix? (& Where can you watch it now)

The fan-favorite sitcom Community is all set to bid farewell to Netflix in the upcoming month, as its streaming agreement with the popular platform is coming to an end. This means that all six seasons of the Joel McHale starrer will be gone from Netflix globally at the end of March. The last day of streaming the show will be March 31, 2024.

However, this does not mean that the show is leaving the world of streaming. It is simply not going to be available on Netflix anymore. Instead, Community will continue streaming on other platforms like Hulu and Prime Video. Of course, this will make Community less accessible to global viewers, something that also happened with shows like Friends and The Office, which left Netflix.

Moreover, the series had a huge surge in popularity as it streamed on Netflix for the past few years.

Why is Community leaving Netflix in March?

The reason Community is leaving Netflix is not that complex. Most shows have agreements set up with streaming platforms for a limited period of time. This was also the case with many other popular shows that come and go from a streaming platform.

For this popular sitcom, their period of agreement with Netflix is coming to an end, and it is not being renewed by the parties, which means that it will not stream on Netflix anymore.

Many factors play a role in these decisions, including the show and the streamer's discretion. When either party feels that it is not profitable anymore, shows like these exit a streamer.

Moreover, the show is also available for streaming on other platforms, which makes it not such a huge loss for the network and the makers.

Where to watch Community in 2024?

While Netflix was indeed the most popular destination, with a subscriber count higher than any other platform, this famous sitcom is available for streaming on two other hugely popular platforms.

The sitcom can be streamed on Hulu in the United States, which remains one of the premiere destinations for OTT fans. Moreover, it is also available on Amazon Prime Video, though the availability may differ from region to region.

Apart from that, the show is also available for rent and purchase on most major platforms and in most regions.

Moreover, though the exit from Netflix comes as sad news for fans, there is something great awaiting fans- a movie. The film is reportedly finally moving forward and will feature Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, among others.

Show creator Dan Harmon and executive producer Andrew Guest are also involved in the project, making it an exciting entry.

What is Community about?

The show ran for 110 episodes over six seasons, with its first five seasons airing on NBC from September 17, 2009, to April 17, 2014. The final season of the show aired on Yahoo! Screen from March 17 to June 2, 2015.

The series follows a suspended lawyer who goes back to college, only to encounter a series of odd people with whom he forms a lasting bond.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A former lawyer attends a community college when it is discovered he faked his Bachelor's degree. In an attempt to get with a student in his Spanish class, he forms a Spanish study group. To his surprise, more people attend the study group and the group of misfits form an unlikely group."

It continues to be one of the most popular shows in the world.