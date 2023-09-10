Why was Corey Harrison arrested in LA? Charges against Pawn Stars cast member explored

The popular reality TV star Corey Harrison, famous for his work on the History Channel's Pawn Star show, has been in the news lately. Harrison was arrested on Friday, September 8, 2023, over DUI charges in his hometown, in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that on Friday, Corey was spotted swerving in Las Vegas and soon after that, he was stopped by the cops. One of the police officers said that when Corey was pulled over and questioned, the reality star admitted that he had a drink on his seven-hour flight.

Police further said that Corey asked the police officers if he could give the breathalyzer test to prove that he was sober. However, police officials denied his request because their device was broken at that moment.

It was further mentioned in the report that the reality star was asked for a blood test and was told that if he refused it, he might have to spend the entire weekend in jail.

Corey Harrison was released from custody after 8 hours

Corey told TMZ that he was released from police custody after eight hours and his driver's licence was also returned to him. Harrison further said that the police even offered him a ride back home.

Harrison added that when he was taken to the police station, the breathalyzer present there was also broken. However, that was the main reason for him to get the blood test done.

It is worth noting that the reality star returned to his hometown so that he could check some rental properties that he manages in LA.

For those unaware, Corey is a popular TV personality who worked on the Pawn Stars show for over two decades. Other than this, he also has a fashion brand named HOSSCAMP.

The reality TV show Pawn Stars began in 2009 and has a total of 21 seasons. The show revolved around showing the life of the Harrison family in which they sold and bought artefacts in their family pawn shop.

Corey has been involved in several legal troubles over the years

This is not the first time Corey has gotten into legal trouble. In 2011, he was arrested and jailed for assaulting a police officer. This incident took place at Murray's Saloon and Eatery in Big Bear Lake, California, when Harrison got into an argument with a bartender.

After this, the bartender reported this incident to the police and when the cops arrived, Harrison tried hitting the police officer and one of the security guards present at the bar.

Police, at that time, reported:

"We did hold him for a couple of hours to let him sober up and then we released him. That's standard procedure for us."

San Bernardino's County sheriff's spokeswoman Arden Wiltshire told the Kansas City Star that:

"He pushed a deputy and pushed a security guard at the bar"

It was reported that this was an alleged case of battery and resistance to the arrest.

Moreover, his co-star Chumlee also got into legal trouble in the past. In 2008, Chumlee was arrested for the charges of loitering for pro*titution.

Other than this, he was arrested once again in 2016. His house was raided for a se*ual assault investigation, reported NBC News.