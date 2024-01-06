Why is Corey Taylor canceling his solo tour? Refunds and all you need to know as singer issues statement

In a disappointing turn of events, Corey Taylor, the frontman of the heavy metal band Slipknot, announced that he is canceling the North American leg of his CMFT2 solo tour.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, Taylor took to his official Instagram account to share a heartfelt statement with his fans, stating it was due to his deteriorating physical and mental health. He expressed his intentions to prioritize his health and plans to stay at home with his family during this period.

He wrote on Instagram:

“For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and me.”

He continued:

“I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.”

In his statement, Taylor went on to reassure ticket holders and those with VIP packages that they would get a full refund. The refund process will be facilitated through the ticketing platform, TicketMaster. As of now, no future dates have been announced to make up for these canceled shows.

Corey Taylor has previously opened up about his battles with alcoholism and PTSD. His latest solo album, CMF2, contains a song called Post Traumatic Blues, which delves into Taylor’s experience with PTSD.

In an interview with NME, the singer stated that he didn’t want the song to just be about his experiences but instead wanted it to be a bridge between people who are dealing with PTSD and the people who are desperately trying to understand the nuances of what people have to go through.

Corey Taylor claims it is one of the reasons why the disorder tears families apart and has gone undiagnosed for so many years.

Corey Taylor shared his apology with fans on social media

The singer expressed his disappointment in a statement on Instagram, concluding with an apology to fans. As he mentioned, he had to cancel the CMFT2 tour "with a heavy heart" and hoped to see them again.

"Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line."

The 20-stop tour was announced on Corey Taylor's 50th birthday, December 8, 2023, and was set to commence on February 3, 2024, in Toronto and end in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 3, 2024.

The singer planned to make his way through cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta along the way. He would have performed a mix of his own material as well as songs from Slipknot and his earlier band, Stone Sour.

Corey Taylor's North American tour was in support of his second solo album, CMF2, which was released on September 15, 2023. On CMF2, he sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Taylor had already completed European and North American tours in 2023 in support of his album, which was released on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

While fans will be disappointed by the cancellation of this solo tour, Corey Taylor will still be performing with Slipknot in 2024. The band is returning to Europe for an arena tour that begins on December 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The band will also have stops in Germany, Switzerland, France, and more.