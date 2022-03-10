Why does Courteney Cox not remember Friends episodes? Cause revealed as actor promotes Shining Vale

Courteney Cox, who is best known for portraying Monica, one of TV's most memorable characters, recently revealed that she does not remember much from her Friends days. The 57 year old actress recently opened up to Today's Willie Geist during an appearance on his Sunday Sitdown about filming Friends, saying:

"I should've watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, 'I don't remember being there.' Yeah. I don't remember filming so many episodes. I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, 'Oh my God, I don't remember this at all.' But it's so funny."

When asked why she does not remember filming, Cox simply attributed it to her bad memory and added that she only has around three memories from her own childhood.

Courteney Cox has also admitted that she regrets not taking more pictures with her Friends costars while filming the sitcom. Though Courteney Cox's recollections of Friends may be somewhat fuzzy, Monica's characterremaiins memorable for all Friends fans.

Even today, the show continues to be relevant and impacts generations of sitcom lovers. Cox opened up about it, saying:

"It doesn't matter what generation is watching it. It holds up. I think the comedy is relevant. People can relate to every character. I don't care how big the cell phone is. The computer you can't lift. Life is that way."

All about Courteney Cox's upcoming film

Cox is currently promoting the new horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, which premiered on Starz on Sunday. Courteney stars in the series as Pat Phelps, who encounters a ghost after moving into an old mansion in Connecticut with her family in order to save her marriage with husband Terry Phelps, played by Greg Kinnear.

During an interview with Backstage podcast, via ET Canada project, Cox revealed that the film is nothing like any other project she has done before. She has never done a film that was real and funny, but also scary. The Scream actress remarked that her character is very layered and complex, giving her a lot to work on.

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. Courteney Cox stars in the film alongside Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Sherilyn Fenn and Judith Light. The series released its first episode on March 6, 2022 and will drop an episode every Sunday on Starz.

