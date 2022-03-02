Why did the Friends cast go on a trip? Courteney Cox reveals what happened to her when they reached LA

Courteney Cox revealed that when director Jim Burrows took the Friends cast on a trip to Vegas even before the pilot episode of Friends aired, and little did the six actors know that their lives were destined to change forever.

Courteney Cox recently posted a throwback picture of the Friends cast on a trip to Vegas back in 1994, which was apparently the last time the entire cast could go on a trip together without being surrounded by fans. Courteney Cox recently revisited the Vegas trip with the picture on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

What happened in Vegas?

Courteney Cox revealed that director Jim Burrows took the cast on a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas where they ate a lavish dinner together and gambled, where Burrows made a speech that changed the lives of the six stars who were no more than unknown actors back then.

On a private jet to Las Vegas, Jim Burrows showed the six actors the Friends pilot episode and told them that was the last time they would be going anywhere without being hounded by fans. He took them to Caesars Palace for dinner and then gave the cast five hundred dollars to gamble, since they were just starting out and didn’t have much of their own at the time.

Courteney Cox recalls the Vegas trip

It was a trip to remember for the six Friends stars. Courteney Cox posted a flashback picture from the trip on Instagram a while ago, which was brought up by Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show. Courteney Cox revealed how Burrows gave all the cast members five hundred dollars to gamble and how she lost it all within the first twenty minutes of Robbie Roulette because apparently she could not add fast enough.

Jennifer Aniston, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, recalled the trip saying,

“Jimmy Burrows, our director, decided, he said, ‘I want to take the cast to Vegas and I want to take them to dinner.’ And he took us to dinner at Spago at Caesar’s palace, and we were like, ‘We’re so fancy.’”

Even Lisa Kudrow recalls the night clearly. She shared,

“Jimmy took us to dinner, and he gave us each a little money to gamble with. He said, ‘I want you to be aware that this is the last time that you all can be out and not be swarmed, because that’s what’s going to happen.’ And everyone was like, ‘Really?’ I thought, Well, we’ll see. Maybe. Who knows? We don’t know how the show’s going to do. Why is he so certain?'

Though the cast was initially doubtful of the success of the show, Burrows on that night predicted the success of Friends that was yet to come, even before the pilot episode aired.

