Why is Danny Duncan in a wheelchair? Injuries explored as YouTuber reveals extent of damage 

YouTube sensation Danny Duncan is presently wheelchair-bound. This comes after the prankster got into an accident while racing with his friends. A video showing him lying on the ground was subsequently uploaded to his social media accounts. Despite some speculating that it was simply a prank on his followers, it turns out the injury was certainly real. The content creator has since shared details about the same.

For those uninitiated, Danny Duncan is best known online for his bizarre adventures and pranks. He has amassed over seven million subscribers on YouTube. Although he has pranked his followers by faking a car crash in the past, his recent injury is real.

On January 15, Danny Duncan uploaded a video, titled This Wasn’t Supposed To Happen. In the same, he could be seen racing around in cars and mopeds with friends while playing paintball. At one point in the 13-minute-long video, a title card jokingly read:

“We weren’t filming but Danny tripped over his d*ck and his leg was crushed by the weight of his b*lls.”

The rest of the video showed emergency services rushing Duncan to the hospital as he winced in pain. Subsequent videos of him in the hospital and now in a wheelchair have been uploaded to social media and YouTube.

A hip dislocation has put Danny Duncan in a wheelchair

Despite being in distress, the 31-year-old YouTuber took the camera and recorded himself. In a January 22 video, titled They Called The Cops On Me and Gail Lewis!, he was seen in the hospital and revealed that he had a dislocated hip. One of Duncan’s doctors explained in the video:

“It was pulling all your muscles and tendons and everything. There’s a lot of nerves there.”

The medical expert also revealed that his hip had dislocated up until his chest. As doctors relocated the same, the majority of Duncan’s soft tissues had moved from their original position.

Duncan was also warned about his hip potentially dislocating yet again in the future. Due to this, he has been ordered to stay in a wheelchair.

The video proceeded to show him and TikTok star Gail Lewis wreaking havoc in a Walmart. The duo purchased new outfits and also “hacked” the electronics department by making a public announcement.

The video ended with Danny Duncan being warned that media of any form was not allowed in the retail store. He, his team, and Lewis were kicked out of the venue, with police also being called in for supposed trespassing.

The police officers made light of the situation and joked around with them at the end of the video.

Netizens extend support to the YouTuber following accident

Many have since taken to Danny Duncan’s YouTube comment section to send him messages of support. Some fans commented:

Netizens extend support to the YouTuber following injury (Image via YouTube)

No further updates about his injury were made public at the time of writing this article.

