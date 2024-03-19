Why didn’t Kate Middleton wear a tiara at the coronation? Details explored

Kate Middleton married Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge on April 29, 2011. Her husband, Prince William is the first in line to the British throne after his father King Charles III. Their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the second, third, and fourth, respectively in line to the British throne.

Kate Middleton has a prominent role in the British Royal family, as she is the Duchess of Cambridge and also because she is related to the future kings of the British throne. She is also one of the most beloved members of the British Royal family.

Kate wore a floral headpiece for King Charles III's coronation in 2023 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Princess is known for the "Kate effect" which means that whatever she wears ends up being sold out as fans try to emulate her style. Her wardrobe choices and jewellery have always been a source of public interest, especially as many people want to have a wardrobe like hers.

During King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, Kate Middleton wasn't wearing a tiara, leading a lot of people to wonder why. She wore a floral headpiece instead of a tiara as the King had decided to have scaled-back celebrations. Only he and Queen Consort Camilla wore crowns to the Coronation at Westminister. No other Royal Family member wore a tiara for the occasion.

Why didn't Kate Middleton wear a tiara at the Coronation?

A month after King Charles III's mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the Coronation date. According to Westminster Abbey's website, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned on May 6, 2023.

According to the U.K. Parliament's website, the ceremony was attended by more than 2200 guests including representatives from 203 countries. Westminster Abbey's website reported that the theme of the liturgy was "Called to Serve" in line with King Charles's pledge to serve god and people.

His Majesty King Charles III on his Coronation Day (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles was crowned with St. Edward's Crown while seated at the Coronation chair at Westminster Abbey. People watching the Coronation ceremony online noted that except for the King and Queen, no one wore tiaras or crowns. Women in the Royal Family reportedly have worn tiaras at Coronations. The same royal custom was followed at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

People reportedly anticipated Kate Middleton to follow the custom as well because it is a rare accessory worn by Royals. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate didn't wear a tiara for the landmark occasion. However, she did wear a glittering silver headpiece by Jess Collet x Alexander McQueen instead of the tiara. It had a silver bullion, crystal, and silver thread leaf embroidery in a regal arrangement.

Princess Kate on the day of King (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, Kate Middleton reportedly didn't wear the tiara as the Coronation was a scaled-back celebration. In addition to the headpiece that resembled a tiara, Kate wore a red, white and blue ivory silk crepe outfit representing the UK's Union Jack. It also had embroidery rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs highlighting the emblems of the UK. Additionally, Kate wore Princess Diana's pearl earrings as well.

Kate Middleton has been seen wearing three different tiaras

Kate has been spotted wearing different tiaras on multiple occasions. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has been seen wearing tiaras on several occasions after marrying Prince William. On her wedding day, she wore Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo Tiara. The tiara initially belonged to Queen Elizabeth II's mother Queen Elizabeth who gifted it to her daughter on her 18th birthday. The tiara features an intricate design and hundreds of diamonds.

Another tiara among Kate's favorites is the Lover's Knot Tiara. Initially made for Queen Mary, the tiara was Princess Diana's favorite. It features dozens of hanging pear-shaped pearls and diamonds.

Kate has a few favorite tiaras (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The third tiara worn by Kate Middleton is the Lotus Flower Tiara. It was initially a part of Queen Mother's collection and owned by Princess Margaret before Kate.

Kate Middleton has an exquisite collection of jewellery which has seen been several times and is the reason she is known for Kate's effect.