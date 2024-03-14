Why does Kate Middleton wear 3 rings?

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world. She is married to Prince William, the first in line to succession of the British throne after his father, King Charles III.

The couple married in 2011 and share three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, respectively. The royal couple's children are second, third, and fourth in line of succession.

Kate is known for the "Kate effect", highlighting her ability to sell anything she wears. The U.K.'s fashion industry has hugely benefited from the Kate effect.

Olympics Day 13 - Synchronised Swimming ((Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

In addition to her designer wardrobe, Kate's jewelery, especially her rings, has always been a source of interest for the public. Kate wears three rings on her ring finger, which has fascinated people.

All three rings Kate wears represent her life milestones. A key piece among them is the late Princess Diana's ring, which William used to propose to Kate. Then there is a wedding ring, and another ring which was gifted by William when their first son George was born.

Kate Middleton's ring represents her life's milestones

Kate Middleton was proposed to by Prince William on a trip to Kenya with his mother's ring. It's a 12-carat royal blue sapphire at the center of her engagement ring. Diana's ring was reportedly from royal jeweler Garrard.

In his post-engagement interview, Prince William said:

"It's my mother's engagement ring, so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she’s not going to be around to share in any of the fun and excitement of all this. This is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all. This is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all."

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton (Source: Getty Images)

In the interview, Kate promised that she'd take care of the ring. William jokingly said that there would be serious consequences if she lost it. The ring is reportedly worth $500,000.

The ring belonged to William's brother, Prince Harry as he inherited it. Prince Harry had given it to William when his brother was looking to propose to Kate. In the Amazon Prime documentary The Diana Story, Princess Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, recounted a conversation between Harry and William:

Harry said to [William]:

"Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring? Then one day, that ring will be sat on the throne of England."

Kate Middleton's second ring is her wedding ring in Welsh gold. Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly gifted a kilogram of Welsh gold on her 60th birthday. Since then, she's been using it for wedding rings.

She gifted gold shortly after Prince William was engaged to Kate. The ring is reportedly worth $2,500.

Royal Wedding - Evening Celebrations At Buckingham Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton was gifted her third ring after the birth of Prince George

Kate Middleton's third ring was a present from Prince William when their first child was born. As per the royal family's website, Prince George was born on July 22, 2013.

Prince George is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince William and his grandfather King Charles III.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Host Diplomatic Reception (Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool / Getty Images)

It is reported that William gave Kate an Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring by London designer Annoushka in 2013. The ring's cost is said to be $1,700. It's a 0.23-carat diamond ring which can be difficult to detect when Kate wears it with her engagement ring.

Kate's jewelry, especially her rings, highlights key events in her personal life. These events are as significant for the British throne as they are for Kate Middleton.