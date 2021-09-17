Why was Eddie Deezen arrested? 'Grease' star nabbed shirtless by cops in Maryland 

On September 16 (Thursday), Grease star Eddie Deezen was arrested at a Maryland restaurant. It was reported that the actor refused to leave the restaurant premises when asked and caused a ruckus there.

According to TMZ’s report, Eddie Deezen, who was best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 film Grease, was apprehended at the LaVale, Md. diner establishment. He allegedly caused a scene and assaulted a deputy while evading arrest.

The police report obtained by TMZ mentioned that the 64-year-old did not comply with the cops and the restaurant’s requests. Eddie Deezen instead attempted to hide behind a woman sitting in a booth when police showed up. This caused them to forcibly remove the actor.

Why was Eddie Deezen arrested?

Eddie Deezen being arrested (Image via TMZ)

Eddie Deezen reportedly started hurling plates, food, bowls, and other utensils and cutlery at the officers, even hitting one policeman. TMZ also shared a snap of the actor being handcuffed shirtless. Eddie has been charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and second-degree assault.

Previous incident:

Kara @KaraLashbaugh Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and i’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown ass old man has the balls to post this on facebook about me im losing my mind https://t.co/FBFTLdp5Mx

On June 22, Kara Lashbaugh, a waitress from Maryland, took to Twitter to narrate her being harassed by Eddie Deezen. According to her tweet, Eddie would visit her restaurant and ask her colleagues about her work schedule.

Deezen would also proceed to leave if he found Kara not wearing makeup to his liking. Kara Lashbaugh also mentioned that Eddie Deezen would come to the eatery at least once a week.

The Facebook post (Image via Facebook/EddieDeezen)

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Eddie Deezen wrote,

“This girl would wear these long false eyelashes, and she looked incredibly beautiful and s**y with them.”

Deezen went on to compare how the ladies would react,

“If there was a waiter who looked like Brad Pitt, or George Clooney, or Ryan Gosling. You would go in to eat, chat, and get some eye candy. Right?”

Following Kara’s tweets, Deezen alleged that Kara was cyberbullying him in another Facebook post (which has since been deleted). He called her an “attention wh*re,” and alleged that she had been spreading “nasty vile rumours” about him.

However, in the same post where he joked about how Kara’s initials could have been “KKK”, referring to the racist group Ku Klux Klan, Eddie Deezen also apologized for his behaviour.

The Facebook Post (Image via Facebook/EddieDeezen)

He wrote,

“I required this girl to wear false eyelashes, I made her feel objectified, cheap, not human. I deeply regret my actions. They were thoughtless and immature.”

The Maryland-native was known to play nerdy roles in the late 1970s and 1980s. Eddie Deezen has also voiced Ned in Kim Possible and Mandark in Dexter’s Laboratory.

