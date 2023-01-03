Why Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount could be the next James Bond

A few things seem to have altered slightly in the new year, including the question of James Bond. Since Daniel Craig exited the iconic role with No Time to Die, there has been endless speculation about the man who deserves to fit into the shoes of James Bond. Most rumors have hinted at stars such as Idris Elba, Tom Holland, and Henry Cavill, but there is someone else who could be in contention right now.

Lucien Laviscount has reportedly caught the eye of the Bond producers, making him one of the potential candidates for the role. The actor has been a breakout star since appearing on Netflix's Emily in Paris. The third season of the show saw him soar to new heights, which could be one of the reasons for the speculation. As per reports, a source close to the team said:

"Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome, and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris."

This is certainly exciting news for James Bond and Emily in Paris fans, who would love to see the heartthrob in the iconic role.

The casting of Lucien Laviscount as James Bond may provide the dynamic and inclusion that the producers are looking for

For those unaware of the actor, Lucien Laviscount rose to prominence playing Alfie in Emily in Paris, who is the love interest of the titular character. However, before this sudden rise to becoming a household name, Laviscount came under the radar after this stint on the teen drama Grange Hill. He was also well-regarded for his role on BBC One's Waterloo Road.

Amid the rumors of the casting for the new James Bond, the 30-year-old British actor perfectly fits in the role. The role of James Bond has often been criticized for not being diverse. However, Lucien Laviscount's inclusion in the long list of prominent Bond actors may provide the dynamic and inclusion that the team is hoping for.

According to reports, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is very taken by the actor and is now looking forward to considering him as a serious choice. A source close to the team reportedly said:

"James Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him."

Although the role is far from being finalized, this news will surely excite fans of the actor.

Laviscount has previously appeared in Honeytrap, One Night in Istanbul, Between Two Worlds, Love Beats Rhymes, Johnny and the Bomb, Death in Paradise, Scream Queens, Still Star-Crossed, and Katy Keene, among many others.

