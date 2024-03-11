Why did Emma Stone miss Poor Things winning an Oscar? Best Actress goes viral after getting stuck outside in the lobby

Two-time Best Actress winner Emma Stone may have made history at the Oscars, but the night was not without its fair share of obstacles for her, including getting stuck outside the theater!

In a now viral video, from backstage, the La La Land actress can be seen freaking as she realizes she was missing her film Poor Things winning an award.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar winner is seen deep in discussion with husband Dave McCary and fellow guest Kirsten Dunst when she abruptly turns around and points across the crowded room to a screen showing the event.

It is after realizing that her colleagues Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston were on the screen that it dawns on Emma Stone that she has missed Poor Things winning Best Costume Design. It was reportedly not the only Poor Things victory that was missed that night.

Emma Stone had stepped out of the theater and into the lobby at the Oscars for a break

The actress and her husband had slipped outside the theater between categories, unaware that the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was about to be announced and that the makeup crew on her film would be winning it.

In a behind-the-scenes reveal by USA Today, Stone was left stranded in the lobby of the Dolby Theatre, and her team went on to win two more awards, all without the lead actress in the audience.

While elated at the victories, Stone was also deeply disappointed at not being there to support them. According to USA Today, the actress tearfully said,

“Oh my God, Oh my God, we won, and I was not sitting down.”

She then went on to explain the reason behind their absence, despite it being too late. Stone even tried to get a chance to reenter the theater, which was sadly impossible during the live broadcast. She said,

“Sorry, we went to the bathroom and missed this. We can’t go in right now. They won’t let us, right?”

Following the win in Make-up and Hairstyle, Poor Things went on to win an Oscar for production design, much to Emma Stone's delight and sorrow. Her husband tried to make the best of the situation, bringing out sparkling wine, and the pair were soon joined by others who had been stuck outside waiting for the commercial break, including Florence Pugh and Eva Longoria.

Not being able to cheer from the front row did not put a damper on Emma Stone’s enthusiasm, and she celebrated each win with tears of joy and cheers.

“I’m so (expletive) excited.”

Poor Things then went on to win yet another Oscar, this time for costume design, with Stone cheering.

She said,

“Oh my God, and they are doing costumes. Oh my God! Oh my God!”

When the commercial break finally came, Stone grabbed her husband's hands and heel-sprinted back into the theater, testing the limits of the Louis Vuitton gown.

The actor bagged her second Best Actress Oscar for her incredible performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. The film took home four awards in total.

This was not Emma Stone's only accident of the night; she stated in her Oscar-winning speech that her dress had "broken" and blamed the wardrobe malfunction on Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken.