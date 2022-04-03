Why did Eric Church cancel his San Antonio show? Singer announces free concert for upset fans

After receiving a lot of disappointed reactions from fans over canceling his show, Eric Church took to his Twitter to announce a free show for those who bought tickets to the now canceled show. The country singer-songwriter was originally supposed to have a concert in San Antonio, Texas, on April 2.

In his social media post announcing the free concert, Church mentioned:

"It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show."

Church also announced that the new show would be held in early September when he returns to Texas. Furthermore, the singer stated that more details about the "free concert" will soon follow.

Eric Church's "selfish" reason for canceling his San Antonio show

Just four days ahead of the concert, Eric Church announced via Ticketmaster's platform that his April 2 show at San Antonio would be canceled. Along with a message explaining his self-proclaimed "selfish" reason, the Record Year singer announced refunds for the amount of ticket price to those who bought them.

In the statement, Eric Church revealed that the reason behind canceling his show was to watch the NCAA tournament game with his family. Church expressed his excitement to see the final four basketball games where his home state's Tar Heels team from the University of North Carolina would be playing against the Duke Blue Devils from Duke University.

Eric Church's message to his fans via Ticketmaster read:

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup [sic] in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream."

In his response to fans, Eric Church also admitted that his cancelation of the show on such short notice is "the most selfish thing" he has ever asked from them. This is why the North Carolina native announced his free show to make amends with fans who had bought the tickets to his canceled show on Saturday.

As per PEOPLE, Eric Church's recently proposed show to counter his cancelation would be at the Whitewater Amphitheater in Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Texas. The show is slated for September 2 and is set to be free for those who have already bought tickets to the April 2 show at the AT&T Center, San Antonio.

Libby @Libby27646785 @ericchurch Will you reimburse my non refundable flight and hotel room also? @ericchurch Will you reimburse my non refundable flight and hotel room also?

Donnalou @easthondle I still love you! @ericchurch Eric, you are a true fan, with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see his team play and in this day and time, spend quality time with his family..Both are important, family the most. Enjoy your eveningI still love you! @ericchurch Eric, you are a true fan, with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see his team play and in this day and time, spend quality time with his family..Both are important, family the most. Enjoy your evening 😊 I still love you!

Following the cancelation announcement, the 44-year-old singer received a lot of flak from some fans. Only a handful understood the significance of the NCAA game for the North Carolina natives, for which he canceled the show. Meanwhile, a few others were justifiably disheartened as they had booked their flights and hotels to attend his show, the cost of which would not be compensated.

Edited by Gunjan