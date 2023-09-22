Why did the Eternals choose not to intervene and stop Thanos? Explained

Marvel Studios has cultivated a vast universe of superheroes, each with distinct backstories, motivations, and challenges. Among its recent additions, Eternals, released in 2021, carved a unique space. Showcasing a group of cosmic entities tasked with safeguarding Earth for thousands of years, the film brought forth a slew of contemplative dilemmas wrapped in dazzling visuals.

However, an enigma hung heavily upon the minds of many viewers after the credits rolled. Given the characters' immense power and longstanding presence on Earth, why did they choose to remain spectators during Thanos' cataclysmic snap?

The most straightforward answer points towards their creators, the Celestials, who imposed a principle of non-interference on the Eternals. However, this principle is not as straightforward as it seems. It demands a more profound examination to grasp its significance and context truly.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Understanding the Eternals' stance against Thanos in the MCU

We must dissect the Eternals' foundational objectives, innate constraints, and the intricate ethical maze they navigate to unravel the mystery behind their seeming inaction during critical episodes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The overarching decree from the Celestials

Central to the team's conduct is an unwavering directive handed down by the Celestials. These awe-inspiring cosmic beings, architects behind the Eternals' very existence, clearly delineated their roles.

The non-interference principle wasn't merely advisory; it was a categorical commandment. Considering the profound cosmic insight of the Celestials and the Eternals' intrinsic allegiance to these creators, this directive stands as an inviolable doctrine.

The daunting challenge of the Deviants

Engineered primarily as a counterforce to the Deviants, the cosmic superheroes' foremost concern has been these menacing entities. For these characters, the skirmishes against these formidable adversaries take precedence.

In the expansive universe brimming with cosmic adversaries, the Eternals' singular, undistracted focus remains on countering the menace posed by the Deviants.

Threat assessment in the Cosmic canvas

Interpreting threats through the lens of these Marvel superheroes offers a different vantage point. However, seismic from the human vantage, events like Thanos' devastating snap or the Chitauri's invasion might appear as transient ripples in the vast cosmic continuum.

Having witnessed Earth's unfolding saga for thousands of years, not every disaster triggers their intervention, especially if it's perceived as a transient event in the cosmic chronicle.

Complex kinship: Thanos and the Eternals

The comic lore hints at a nuanced connection between Thanos and the Eternals. Being represented as an Eternal offshoot, the implication of a shared lineage looms large.

Such bonds might have tempered the cosmic characters' willingness to challenge him directly. Entangling in what might be seen as an internal dynastic conflict could be fraught with ethical and emotional complexities.

Recognizing the superheroes' finite capabilities

For all their awe-inspiring prowess, the cosmic team has its limitations. Their powers, while vast, are not boundless. Their guardianship is fragmented across Earth's expanse, each overseeing distinct territories.

Consequently, orchestrating a unified response to the swift, unforeseen events, be it the onslaught by Ultron or the altercation in New York, could present logistical challenges.

Ethical conundrums and the delicate balance of intervention

A salient theme underscoring the movie's narrative is the intricate dance between power and ethics. Echoing real-world discourses surrounding global intervention, the cosmic team is embroiled in the perpetual debate about the merits and consequences of intervention.

The knowledge that even well-intentioned actions can birth unforeseen repercussions weighs heavily on the cosmic characters' shoulders. Their caution stems from realizing that their interventions could spiral into scenarios more cataclysmic than the crises they seek to remedy.

Conclusion

Integrating the Eternals into the MCU introduces a dimension of philosophical depth that's both enthralling and intellectually stimulating. Rather than dismissing their non-intervention as a narrative inconsistency or oversight, a deeper exploration uncovers a realm filled with intent, responsibility, and moral conundrums.

As fans, dissecting these intricacies allows for a deeper appreciation of the stories we love and the characters that inhabit them. Understanding their reasons for non-intervention reminds us of the challenging choices one must make when holding immense power and responsibility.