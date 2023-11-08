Why fans think JJ from Cocomelon is adopted, explained

Fans believe that JJ from Cocomelon is adopted. He is the main protagonist of CoCoMelon, a YouTube channel that features animated nursery rhymes and songs for children. As of November 2023, it has more than 160 million subscribers with billions of views.

JJ is a 3-year-old toddler with blonde hair. This cute and curious three-year-old boy loves to play and learn with his family and friends. He likes to discover new things in the world and learn from them.

JJ has red hair, unlike his parents who have brown hair. This has led some fans to wonder if JJ is adopted. Cocomelon has not confirmed or denied this speculation, but fans have come up with their own theories and clues to support their idea.

From fan theories to reality: Why fans believe JJ from Cocomelon is adopted

Some fans from Reddit have mentioned that JJ from Cocomelon has been adopted. (Image via Netflix)

Some fans from Reddit have mentioned that JJ from Cocomelon is adopted because he looks and acts differently from his family. He has blonde hair, while his parents and siblings have brown and red hair. Fans believe that it is unlikely that JJ got his hair color from his parents, who have different hair colors.

Another fan theory from Reddit commented that JJ is more lively, curious, and naughty than his family. Fans believe that JJ from Cocomelon is adopted because JJ has a different name from his parents and siblings.

The official Cocomelon Wiki page states JJ’s full name as John J. Schmidt. His parents are Dan Schmidt and Lovelle. Fans wonder why JJ has a middle initial ‘J.’, while his parents and siblings do not. They guess that JJ’s name could be a hint to his adoption, as he might have another name from his real parents or from the adoption place.

JJ’s full name is John J. Schmidt. (Image via Netflix)

JJ has a different voice from his parents and siblings. JJ’s voice is higher and more nasal than his parents and siblings, who have lower and more natural voices. Fans believe that JJ from Cocomelon is adopted because his voice could be a sign of his adoption, as he might have a different way of speaking from his family. His voice could be because of his age, as it might change as he grows up.

These reasons are not definitive, and they are based on fan theories and speculation. The official franchise has not confirmed or denied that JJ is adopted, and it is possible that JJ was not adopted at all, but simply a product of genetic variation and artistic choice.

However, Cocomelon-Wiki states that JJ and his grandfather share the same hair. Maybe he belongs to this family after all.

Cocomelon: The YouTube sensation for kids

The main protagonist of the show CoCoMelon is JJ. (Image via Netflix)

Cocomelon creates 3D animated videos for kids. It is a global channel that reaches millions of viewers across different platforms. It is a joint venture of a British company, Moonbug Entertainment, and an American company, Treasure Studio. It produces videos with catchy songs, both old and new, for kids.

The videos on Cocomelon feature various characters, such as kids, adults, and animals. They show the everyday activities of kids in a fun and colorful way. The show has a huge fan base on YouTube and other platforms. It has more views than some popular shows like The Office and The Queen’s Gambit.

Cocomelon made its way to Netflix long ago. Netflix contains eight seasons of the show. It was also one of the top shows on Netflix in 2020, according to Reelgood, a website that tracks streaming services. Further, in the same year, Treasure Studio extended its availability on more platforms, like Roku, Netflix, and Hulu.