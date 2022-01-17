Why was Farrah Abraham arrested? Arrest video goes viral 

American TV personality Farrah Abraham has been in the news for an embarrassing arrest over the weekend.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old singer slapped a security official outside Los Angeles' Grandmaster Recorders club on January 15, where she and her friend were partying.

The former Teen Mom star was arrested in the early hours of January 16 and released a few hours later. Her court date is scheduled for May 19, 2022.

Farrah Abraham's subjected to citizen's arrest for a confrontation at Grandmaster Recorders

Farrah Abraham was taken into custody under a "citizen's arrest" outside Grandmaster Recorders over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a security guard.

An eyewitness told news outlet TMZ that an apparent "hater" of Abraham and her friends first assaulted them at the club. After the confrontation, the 30-year-old TV personality allegedly became "belligerent," and the authorities around asked her to leave.

Abraham refused to leave the club when asked by staff, and cops were called for backup after a citizen's arrest was made.

On January 16 after her release, the 16 and Pregnant star took to Instagram and shared a video of the incident but disabled its audio. Captioning the clip, Abraham said her arrest was a conspiracy and she would take a legal path.

The single mother revealed that she has had a very traumatizing year and doesn't deserve to be attacked and bruised like this. She also demanded the club, where she was partying, to fire their staff who detained her.

Abraham thanked the Hollywood Police Department and was grateful about the way it handled the whole situation.

“I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone. I’m blessed to go to church today.”

In the video obtained by TMZ, Farrah Abraham refused to hit anyone at the club.

Initially, the video shows Abraham squirming on the ground as a security guard tells her to calm down. She said:

"It’s on camera! Harassers like you!"

Abraham added that she is a law student and never touched the guard who arrested her.

After the police arrived, Abraham again said she didn't understand why they were putting cuffs on her. She also denied hitting anyone.

This is not the first time that Farrah Abraham has been arrested by the police.

In November 2018, Abraham pled guilty to misdemeanor charges for a situation in June that involved a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

For those charges, she received two years of probation and five days of community service.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan