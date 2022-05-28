Why is the first episode of Kiss Sixth Sense dedicated to actress Kim Mi-soo?

Disney+’s latest Korean drama offering, the highly anticipated Kiss Sixth Sense, may have confounded viewers when it dedicated its first episode to actress Kim Mi-soo.

It begins with the customary intro song and actor names before introducing its lead protagonists and supporting characters, who will be presenting the captivating tale of a woman who can predict anyone's future as long as her lips touch the other person's. But what grabbed the attention of the viewers was the declaration: “In memory of the late Kim Mi-soo.”

What does the disclaimer mean and why does the show have it?

She passed away at the age of 29. (Image via Disney+)

Kim Mi-soo, who was last seen in the majorly controversial JTBC series Snowdrop as the bold and rational but equally kind student activist Yeo Jeong-min, and in Netflix's series Hellbound, as Deacon Young-In, a member of the cult-like New Truth Society, passed away in January 2022 at the age of 29.

While details of her death and the cause behind the same have not been revealed to the public, her talent agency, Landscape Entertainment, had put out a press release, requesting the public not to spread unfounded speculations about her untimely death.

As for why Kiss Sixth Sense episode episode 1 had the disclaimer, the actress was shooting for a supporting role in the series at the time of her death. Post the revelation that Kim Mi-soo has passed away, the production of the Disney+ series was halted for a day to observe the sudden demise of the actress.

While filming for the series continued the next day, there was no official word about the remaining sequences (if there were any) she had to shoot.

At the time, no one had any idea whether her role in the series was pivotal to its plotline and if that would lead the makers of the show to cast another actress to reshoot her parts in the show.

Was Kim Mi-soo’s role recast in Kiss Sixth Sense?

She plays a supporting role in Kiss Sixth Sense. (Image via Disney+)

Though Disney+ didn’t confirm or deny the possibility of the same when the show was still being shot, fans of Kim Mi-soo can rest assured that the streamer did not cast another actress to play the late actor’s scenes.

Halfway through the first episode, we meet her character, Kim Min-hee, who works as an AE (advertising accounting executive) with Ye-heul under the forbidding Min-hoo. Min-hee is a newbie in the advertising industry and often loses her confidence because of the demanding job, which is not made easy with Min-hoo breathing down the necks of his employees.

The second episode brings out another side of Min-hee - she loves gossiping and is already sure that there is something going on between Ye-seul and Min-ho.

For now, it seems highly unlikely that the show will switch to a different actress halfway through Season 1 of Kiss Sixth Sense.

