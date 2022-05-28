Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 2 is already headed in the direction of the impossible future Ye-seul foresaw

In the last episode of Kiss Sixth Sense, we got acquainted with Ye-seul and her strict boss, Min-hoo, who secretly likes her. But if the future Ye-seul saw is any indication, these feelings won’t be that hidden for much longer. After her accidental kiss with Min-hoo, Ye-seul sees his future, where she sees him making love to her in his house.

Flustered and shocked, Ye-seul gets up and tries to apologize to Min-hoo, only for him to ward her off like she is some parasite and go away as he gets a sudden headache.

Ye-seul is conflicted in Kiss Sixth Sense - is what she saw really the future?

While the shoot happens smoothly the next day, Ye-seul is lost in her own thoughts. How can what she saw really happen, especially when the man in question is Min-hoo, her snooty boss who leaves no stone unturned to bully her?

She tells the same to her sister, who is quick to point out that it is possible that her tired brain conjured up the vision as there is no way in hell that Min-hoo and Ye-seul will ever get together.

Meanwhile, Min-hoo is battling his growing headache. Apparently, he has some kind of disorder where he goes through phases of acute sensitivity. So, skin-to-skin contact, loud noises, etc., are enough to trigger a blinding headache. So far, that’s all we can deduce from the subtle hints dropped throughout the episode and Min-hoo’s reaction to being touched.

During the shoot, while Min-hoo is inside to get changed, Ye-seul comes in to apologize for what happened the previous night. She starts to turn away in embarrassment when she sees that he is not wearing his shirt but stops in her tracks when she sees that he is missing the scar she saw on his back in her vision in the last episode of Kiss Sixth Sense.

As an angry Min-hoo shoos her away, Ye-seul becomes more than convinced that what she saw was just her tired brain playing tricks on her in Kiss Sixth Sense.

The impossible is slowly amping up its potential in

Kiss Sixth Sense

At home, the annoying Ji-young arrives to woo Min-hoo, only for the latter to send her off and come back inside, where we see a lot of medicines he is taking. He returns to the office the next day and scolds the head of the production team for slacking off and daring to shift the blame on Ye-seul in Kiss Sixth Sense.

But as usual, Ye-seul is unaware and busy setting up the next leg of the shoo, a pop-up store that can be visited both in-person and digitally. After the work is done, Ye-seul is standing alone in the store, about to sip yet another energy drink when Min-hoo walks in and casually takes it from her, before lauding her for her work, which understandably surprises Ye-seul.

The next day, the pop-up store is opened to the public. Min-hoo walks in and asks Ye-seul to spray air freshener in the room to get rid of a funky odour only he can smell as well as asks the staff to fix a beam which he thinks will fall. To Ye-seul's surprise, a homeless man who probably hasn’t taken a bath in ages stumbles into the store and fights to sleep on the bed.

In the ensuing struggle in Kiss Sixth Sense, the beam Min-hoo pointed out earlier breaks. While it is yet to be verbally confirmed, Min-hoo too seems to possess some kind of precognition powers as well.

Anyway, in the chaos, Ye-seul loses her balance, but Min-hoo saves her, injuring his left shoulder in the process. He is taken to the hospital, where he gets stitches, right where Ye-seul saw him with a scar in her vision.

Ye-seul takes the injured Min-hoo, who has fallen asleep, back to his house and is lost in seeing the place from her vision. Wanting to see it again, she leans down to kiss the sleeping Min-hoo, only for him to open his eyes.

Will he admonish her again? Is Ye-seul in trouble? Stay tuned-in for the recap of Disney+’s Kiss Sixth Sense episode 3 for answers.

