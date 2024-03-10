Why did Fiz Brown leave Coronation Street? Reasons explored

Fiz Brown's time on Coronation Street was filled with turbulent romances, development as a person, and a relocation because of an offer to work in Norwich. Fiz dealt with her heartbreak with Tyrone before leaving, finding comfort in a new relationship with Phill Whittaker before realizing she still had feelings for Tyrone.

There were concerns about her future with Tyrone and the effect on her family after she decided to leave Weatherfield in pursuit of a career opportunity. Fiz's plot experienced considerable alterations to make room for actress Jennie McAlpine's temporary maternity leave.

When Fiz possibly makes her return to this popular soap opera in March 2024, fans are excited to see what dynamics will develop and whether or not her character will run into old friends.

What was Fiz Brown's storyline before she left Coronation Street?

Fiz Brown's storyline before she left the soap was full of obstacles in her relationships and opportunities for personal development. After Tyrone declared his love for Alina Pop in March 2021, Fiz and Tyrone broke up, setting off a string of challenging events that included emotional upheaval, a miscarriage, and custody disputes.

Fiz then became engaged to Phill Whittaker and got married to him. But she broke up with him at the wedding reception after realizing she still loved Tyrone, and she quickly made up with Tyrone. Fiz left in 2023 because of a job offer in Norwich.

The plot included this change to account for actress Jennie McAlpine's maternity leave. It's unclear when Fiz will return to Weatherfield despite leaving for this job opportunity and how this choice will affect her relationship with Tyrone.

What was the reason behind Fiz Brown's exit from Coronation Street?

Fiz Brown left Coronation Street because she received an offer to work as a supervisor in Norwich, where her pay would be doubled. The plot included this change to account for actress Jennie McAlpine's maternity leave, as discussed.

When Fiz left to take this new job opportunity in Norwich, she had to leave her husband, Tyrone Dobbs, and their kids, Hope and Ruby. According to the plot, Fiz said yes to the job offer, packed up her belongings, and headed for the train station. There, Tyrone said a tearful goodbye.

Will Fiz Brown return to Coronation Street in the future?

It is expected that Fiz Brown, played by actress Jennie McAlpine, will return to the show in March 2024, following her maternity leave.

In an emotional interview with Coronation Street Blog, McAlpine stated,

"I was really chuffed that (the writers) acknowledged that Fiz was special to them and they were special to Fiz."

Although Fiz's return has been confirmed, it is unclear exactly how her comeback will play out and how it will affect her relationships in Weatherfield, particularly her relationship with Tyrone Dobbs.

Several streaming services offer free and on-demand viewing options for Coronation Street, including Hulu, Pluto TV, Amazon Video, BritBox Amazon Channel, and Prime Video or Roku.