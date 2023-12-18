Why was Fort Lauderdale Airport evacuated? One suspect detained as authorities respond to the scene

Broward County, Florida’s Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday evening, December 17, due to a “security-related incident,” which was later revealed to be a bomb threat. The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated entirely, and the airport’s departure gates remained closed for a little over an hour.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one man was detained for questioning. According to 7 News Miami, the man reportedly had a bag and mentioned something about a bomb. However, the Fort Lauderdale Airport is now safe, as the authorities gave an all-clear three hours after the investigation.

Expand Tweet

Fort Lauderdale Airport bomb threat results in one detainment

It’s the week before Christmas, and the airports are packed with people flying in and out to join their families for the joyous occasion, making it one of the busiest airport travel weeks of the year. However, Fort Lauderdale Airport passengers were in for a shock on Sunday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a bomb threat at the upper level of Terminal 1 around 5.30 pm. The whole upper level of Terminal 1 was completely evacuated as a precautionary measure, and the BSO Bomb Squad later investigated the area. 7 News Miami quoted an officer’s radio transmission that said:

"I need terminal deputies. I have a bag over here, and I have somebody in custody."

One man, who reportedly had a bag and made references to a bomb, was taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, the evacuation left behind a huge traffic block at the entrance of the Fort Lauderdale Airport and on eastbound Interstate 595. The Airport revealed in an emergency tweet:

"Due to a developing security-related incident, law enforcement has evacuated the upper level of Terminal 1 and temporarily closed #FLL's Departures entrance in an abundance of caution until further notice."

Expand Tweet

Videos and pictures taken by people at the scene showed a crowd of concerned and confused passengers standing outside the airport with their luggage. At the same time, official police vehicles and other areas surrounded the area. Inside the airport, a few officers could be seen gathering for a discussion.

Expand Tweet

Three hours after the official response, authorities gave the all-clear signal. The airport safely resumed normal operation despite the Departures roadway entrance being closed for investigation purposes. According to the Fort Lauderdale Airport flight tracker, the evacuation delayed many flights moving out of the airport. The airport also put out a tweet stating:

Expand Tweet

Many people complained about the airport's lack of communication with stranded passengers and the traffic gridlock caused by the unexpected evacuation. Many lamented about waiting hours for a ride and flights taking off without passengers. Some passengers had to walk for miles to not miss their flight, and others had to do the same to get a ride. One passenger told 7 News Miami:

"It’s very frustrating, especially because there’s no information that’s being given to us. We don’t know what’s happening, and we just know that there’s a parking lot, this traffic."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Fort Lauderdale Airport has resumed normal functioning despite the alleged threat. The police have not released the identity of the man taken into questioning.