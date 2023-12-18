Why did Blueface push a woman from stage? Fan's fight with Jaidyn Alexis explored as viral video sparks backlash online

Blueface has once again made his way into the headlines after a video of him started floating on social media.The video, which shows him pushing a fan, was shot during the weekend when Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis were seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, for an event. In the video, Blueface also accused the fan of throwing an object at Jaidyn.

XXL Magazine reports that the alleged fight started after Blueface accused the fan of throwing ice at Jaidyn. The rapper then called the fan on the stage and pushed her towards Jaidyn, who also tried to punch her, but missed the target.

The video also shows the woman trying to leave the stage, but Blueface grabs her arm and does not allow her to leave.

Expand Tweet

All of this fiasco took place when Blueface called Jaidyn up to the stage to introduce her to the crowd and just then, the incident with the fan took place.

As the video went viral on Sunday, December 17, 2023, social media users started reacting to it as many bashed the rapper for his actions.

“Sadistic and disgusting”: Social media users slam Blueface and Jaidyn

Blueface has been in and out of the spotlight ever since he made claims about his former partner, Chrisean Rock, sleeping with Cardi B’s former husband, Offset.

While that fiasco too brought in a lot of backlash and comments, the rapper once again shocked the world of the internet after people saw his video of pushing a woman.

As the video was posted by a Twitter user, @DailyLoud, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slam the rapper for pushing the woman during an event (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, it is not known why the fan threw ice at Jaidyn. Moreover, neither the rapper nor Jaidyn has responded to the controversy and the comments of the masses.