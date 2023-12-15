“You beat on women”: Blueface gets slammed online after saying he’s empowering and respecting women

Blueface, the American rapper and controversial media personality, has come under fire for his recent claims on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he respects women. The rapper does have the propensity to try to turn his baby mamas into successful artists, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

He posted in three different tweets on December 13, 2023, saying,

"I empower women. I respect women. I love women."

However, there have been multiple instances where the rapper did not uphold his words. Videos purportedly showing the rapper snatching a drunken woman by the hair went viral in May, as his friends laughed and pointed at her. A month later, he was accused of allegedly kicking a woman, as per XXL.

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, Blue's baby mamas went on an Instagram live together on December 4, 2023. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Rock claimed the rapper got into a car accident with Junior, her and Blue's son, and beat up her babysitter after taking their child.

There have been other alleged incidents and fans have bombarded the rapper's social media to remind him of the same.

Blueface faces backlash after claiming to empower & respect women

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Jamall Porter, is well-known for his platinum single Thotiana, which was included on his first album, Famous Cryp. He has become a household name after getting into several controversies relating to his baby mamas.

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have two children together, a son Javaughn J. Porter, and daughter Journey Alexis Porter. The couple got engaged in October 2023, as he proposed to Jaidyn during a Los Angeles Rams game.

He also has a son with rapper Chrisean Rock, named Chrisean Malone Junior. Chrisean claimed that they had broken up in October 2022, but in September 2023, the couple welcomed their first child.

The rapper went on X this Wednesday to tweet about his love and respect for women. It appeared the rapper wanted to deliberately upset his audience as he tweeted at the end that,

"I know that's gone make y'all mad."

In an Instagram Live with Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface was accused of brutally abusing Chrisean's pal Marsh. Jonathan appeared to be angry because Rock had allegedly left their three-month-old son in Marsh's care at 4 am to meet one of her suitors, as per XXL.

On December 3, a video surfaced from the rapper's Instagram Story where he was seen yelling at the friend/babysitter. He said,

"Close the door, let’s go Marsh. You gonna get you’re a*s whooped soon as we get there, come on. Jaidyn got a good fade waiting for you let’s go Marsh. Let’s go. Jaidyn got a fade like Tessa, come on girl."

Chrisean said in her Instagram Live that Marsh was "smashed" and "thrashed" at the gate of a residence, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Before the revelation, Rock also claimed that Blueface had gotten into an accident with Malone Jr. She said,

"It don't matter who I was with. So, then I'm like, 'He got the baby?' He got in a car accident with the baby. It's just some weird sh*t going on."

Netizens have given their opinions about Jonathan's new tweets about respecting and empowering women. Some of the reactions are given below:

It is unclear if Jaidyn Alexis has called it quites on her engagement and relationship with Blue. However, she has removed pictures of the pair from her social media. Alexis also met with Chrisean this week and the pair brought their children to meet each other for the first time, as per Hip Hop Dx.