"Why are we hanging on to these songs?" Lars Ulrich opens up on Metallica collaborating with Stranger Things

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he spoke about his band's collaboration with the iconic Netflix show, Stranger Things.

Lars Ulrich said that his band used to be the ''no guys,'' explaining that they did not let their music be used in films/TV shows. However, he went on to say that the band members changed their minds and wondered:

''Why are we hanging on to these songs like they're so important and, like, they're the crown jewels or whatever.''

The drummer also spoke about a scene from Stranger Things that featured Metallica's hit song, Master of Puppets, among numerous other things.

"We started saying yes to everything": Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on sharing their music with the world

Lars Ulrich mentioned during his interaction with Howard Stern that the band was always reluctant to let filmmakers use Metallica songs in their movies and shows. However, Ulrich said that a few years back, the band decided to change their stance on the subject. He said:

''Let's share our music with the world. So, a couple years ago we started saying yes to everything.''

Lars Ulrich further stated during the interview that the Stranger Things makers planned to have a scene featuring the band's iconic song, Master of Puppets, to which the band agreed. He continued:

''And then it came out over the summer and it was just such a mindf*** to see how that became a phenomenon. And we were so proud, I mean, who would have thought, 40 years later, that these songs could still have that impact? So we were excited to be part of it, absolutely.''

The iconic drummer told Howard Stern that actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the role of Eddie Munson in the series, was ''a joy to share that musical moment with," referring to the scene in which Quinn's character plays the song in the show.

Lars Ulrich also said in the interview that the band would like to support ''other creative entities'' and independent artists.

More details about Stranger Things plot and cast

Stranger Things is a horror series that centers on a bunch of kids who witness several mysterious and bizarre supernatural events in a creepy town called Hawkins. A brief synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel, reads:

''99 out of a hundred times, the missing kid is with a parent or relative. What about the other time? A love letter to the supernatural classics of the 80's, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air.''

The description further reads:

''As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.''

The series is known for its unique world that takes fans on a nostalgic trip back to the 80s, with a number of pop culture references to some of the greatest songs, musicians and filmmakers of the era.

These include Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Metallica, among many others. The show has reportedly been renewed for a fifth season, which is set to be its final installment.

You can watch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

